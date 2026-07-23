"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 Premiere Date Announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Cast and creators made a triumphant return to Hall H with announcements and exclusive debuts.

This just in from SDCC 2026: Percy Jackson fans now officially know when the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be hitting Disney+.

What's Happening:

Revealed during the Percy Jackson and the Olympians panel on opening day of San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the third season of the hit Disney+ series will make its debut on November 20, 2026.

This is a date that has been heavily rumored for some time now, with Disney President and Chief Creative Officer Dana Walden even erroneously sharing the date from a fan website.

Series stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), Tamara Smart (Thalia Grace), Levi Chrisopulos (Nico di Angelo) and Olive Abercrombie (Bianca di Angelo) joined executive producers Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz at SDCC for a lively panel moderated by content creator and Percy superfan Juju Green.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on The Titan’s Curse, the third installment in Rick Riordan’s bestselling Disney Hyperion book series.

Among those joining the cast of the third season are Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry, alongside Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

Two Star Wars alums and a newcomer also a part of the cast.

In the meantime, all episodes of Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out Bill's recaps of the last season of adventures.

Stay tuned for more Percy Jackson fun and additional coverage from SDCC 2026!

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