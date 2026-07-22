Julie Andrews Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2027 With Rare Footage and New Interviews

Acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler will direct the definitive documentary exploring the Disney Legend's extraordinary life, career, and enduring legacy.

Julie Andrews has spent more than seven decades enchanting audiences around the world, and now fans will get an unprecedented look behind the curtain of her extraordinary life and career.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced a brand-new documentary centered on the beloved actress, singer, author, and Disney Legend, with the definitive portrait set to premiere globally in 2027.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the film promises to go beyond Andrews' iconic performances to explore the resilience, determination, and personal triumphs that shaped one of entertainment's most enduring stars.

The untitled documentary will feature candid new interviews with Andrews herself, alongside rare archival materials and never-before-seen footage that chronicles her remarkable journey from performing in British vaudeville as a child to becoming one of Hollywood's most celebrated performers.

Rather than simply revisiting her legendary filmography, the documentary aims to tell the story behind the icon. Audiences will see how Andrews navigated heartbreak, reinvention, and extraordinary personal challenges while building a career that has inspired generations.

For Disney fans, Andrews' legacy is inseparable from some of the studio's most beloved films. She made her feature film debut as the magical nanny in Mary Poppins, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress and instantly cemented her place in cinematic history.

She later became equally synonymous with Disney through her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries films, introducing herself to an entirely new generation of viewers.

Outside of Disney, Andrews remains celebrated for unforgettable performances in classics like The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria, 10, and countless Broadway productions, including the original casts of My Fair Lady and Camelot before transitioning to film.

Director R.J. Cutler, known for acclaimed documentaries including Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry and Martha, said working with Andrews was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer," Cutler said. "She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience and grace."

He added that while audiences know the performer, many are unaware of the extraordinary hardships she has overcome throughout her life.

"To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives was an experience I will forever cherish," Cutler said. "She gave us her full self, without armor, without pretense. And what we found was someone even more extraordinary than the icon."

The documentary is being produced by This Machine, part of Sony Pictures Television, with Cutler also serving as producer alongside Trevor Smith, Elise Pearlstein, Jane Cha Cutler, and Jonathan Ruane. Mark Blatty executive produces.

This Machine has quickly become one of the industry's premier documentary studios, producing acclaimed projects including the Oscar-nominated Elton John: Never Too Late for Disney+, Netflix's Martha, and the upcoming Olivia Newton-John documentary.

Even at 90 years old, Andrews remains active in the entertainment industry. She continues to lend her unmistakable voice as Lady Whistledown in Netflix's Bridgerton and recently narrated the Jane Austen Stories podcast series. She is also an accomplished children's author, having written more than 35 books alongside her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. Their newest book, Shy, is scheduled for release on August 11.

The documentary will celebrate a career that began when Andrews was just 12 years old, touring British vaudeville theaters with her family before captivating Broadway audiences and eventually catching the attention of Walt Disney himself.

While an official title has yet to be announced, the film is already shaping up to be an essential watch for Disney fans and anyone who has grown up inspired by Andrews' timeless performances. With unprecedented access, personal reflections, and rare archival footage, the documentary promises to offer the most intimate portrait yet of a woman whose talent, kindness, and perseverance have made her one of the most beloved entertainers of all time.

More Disney+ News: