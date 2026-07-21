"Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" Debuts to Strong Ratings on ABC

The "Dancing with the Stars" spinoff attracted millions of viewers in its debut and posted strong gains with delayed viewing.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – the first-ever spinoff of the hit ABC series – is off to a strong start, with millions of fans tuning in to see who will be "The Next Pro."

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that ABC's new competition series Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro got off to a solid start in the ratings, delivering a strong premiere for the network's summer lineup.

The July 13 premiere drew 5.33 million total viewers after three days of viewing across ABC, Disney+, Hulu and digital platforms.

This made Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro ABC's best summer series premiere in six years.

The new series also earned a 0.86 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings.

The premiere marked ABC's strongest Monday unscripted summer debut in more than two years among Adults 18-49.

For comparison, the premiere audience for Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars last fall was 5.5M live + same-day viewers.

The series is hosted by Robert Irwin and follows 12 aspiring professional dancers competing for a coveted pro dancer spot on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars. Permanent judges are Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas, joined by rotating guest judges throughout the season.

New episodes of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro air Mondays on ABC and stream the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Learn more about the new sensation with Alex's preview of the show, which proves you don't need celebrities to make ballroom dancing addictive.

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