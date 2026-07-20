Disney+ Greenlights "Afterlife with Archie" Series for Halloween 2027

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. Television are bringing the bestselling Archie Comics horror story to Disney+ in a live-action series arriving just in time for Halloween.

Disney+ is diving into horror in a big way. One of Archie Comics' most beloved and long-requested adaptations is officially making its way to the streaming service, with Afterlife with Archie set to debut just in time for Halloween 2027.

What’s Happening:

Based on the bestselling comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and artist Francesco Francavilla, the upcoming live-action series will transform the familiar streets of Riverdale into a terrifying zombie apocalypse, bringing a darker spin to the iconic Archie characters than ever before.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the series reunites several of the creative minds behind Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, promising fans another supernatural journey through the Archie universe.

Unlike the lighthearted adventures that made Archie Comics famous, Afterlife with Archie embraces full-fledged horror. The story begins when a supernatural spell cast by a certain teenage witch goes disastrously wrong, unleashing an undead plague across Riverdale.

As zombies overrun their hometown, Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones and the rest of the gang are forced to fight for survival while navigating fractured friendships, romances, impossible decisions and unimaginable loss. The result is a story that blends coming-of-age drama with survival horror, turning one of pop culture's most recognizable small towns into a nightmare.

The television adaptation will be executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who created the original comic series and previously developed Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Joining him are television powerhouse Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Jimmy Gibbons and Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

The project marks another major collaboration between Warner Bros. Television and Disney+, an unexpected partnership that brings one of comics' most acclaimed horror stories to an entirely new audience.

Disney executives say the series will retain the emotional core that has made Archie stories resonate for generations while embracing the comic's terrifying premise.

"Afterlife with Archie has always been about more than just zombies — it's about the friendships, loyalty and humanity that make Riverdale worth fighting for," said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Kids & Family. "Roberto, Greg, Sarah and Jon have such a deep appreciation for these characters, and they've built something that's equal parts thrilling and heartfelt. Fans are going to fall hard for this new version of the gang ... and maybe scream a little too."

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey also celebrated the announcement, calling the project another exciting expansion of the Archie universe.

"The world of Archie and Riverdale is the gift that keeps on giving," Dungey said. "To bring Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's incredible story to life with our partners at Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics and Disney+ is a thrill for all of us at WBTV."

For Aguirre-Sacasa, the adaptation represents a full-circle moment. Before creating Riverdale and reinventing Sabrina Spellman for television, Afterlife with Archie was the comic that launched his darker vision of the Archie universe.

"This was the comic book that started it all," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife with Archie. Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, 'cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!"

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter echoed that excitement, saying they were thrilled to return to Riverdale with a completely new genre twist while continuing their longstanding partnership with Archie Comics.

Jon Goldwater, CEO of Archie Comics, called the television adaptation a dream come true, noting that fans have been hoping to see Afterlife with Archie adapted for years.

"I am absolutely thrilled to see the iconic Afterlife with Archie come to life," Goldwater said. "This was a series always destined for live-action and finally getting the chance to make that happen is like a dream come true."

The announcement also signals another expansion of Disney+'s growing lineup of genre programming. While the service is widely known for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and family entertainment, Afterlife with Archie brings a supernatural horror series into the mix, arriving just in time for the Halloween season in 2027.

With its blend of zombie horror, emotional storytelling and beloved comic book characters, the series has the potential to attract longtime Archie fans while introducing an entirely new generation to one of comics' most acclaimed alternate-universe stories.

If the creative team's previous work is any indication, Riverdale may be about to become the most terrifying town on Disney+.

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