A New Batch of Disney+ Perks Drops for Summer Fridays with Free Calm Premium and Worlds Collide Tour Sweepstakes

Disney+ subscribers can now claim six months of Calm Premium and enter daily for a chance to win a trip for four to the new Worlds Collide Tour.

Friday just got even better for Disney+ subscribers. A fresh lineup of Disney+ Perks has officially arrived as part of the ongoing Summer Fridays celebration, bringing exclusive rewards that range from wellness benefits to unforgettable live entertainment experiences.

What’s Happening:

This week's newest Disney+ Perks give subscribers the chance to relax with six months of Calm Premium at no additional cost or enter to win an incredible trip for four to see the all-new Worlds Collide Tour, featuring stars from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock. Whether you're looking to unwind at home or plan your next big adventure, this week's Perks offer something for every Disney fan.

Disney+ subscribers in the United States can now redeem six months of Calm Premium for free. The award-winning wellness app offers hundreds of hours of guided meditations, Sleep Stories, calming soundscapes, mindfulness exercises, focus music, and relaxation tools designed to help users sleep better, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.

Calm Premium also features content from a variety of wellness experts and celebrity voices, with support across ten different languages. The offer is available to eligible active Disney+ subscribers who have not previously redeemed a Calm Premium free trial and can be claimed through September 10, 2026.

Subscribers should note that after the complimentary six-month trial ends, the subscription automatically renews into an annual Calm Premium membership at the current retail price unless canceled before renewal.

For fans ready to trade relaxation for live entertainment, Disney+ is also giving subscribers the opportunity to win an unforgettable concert getaway.

The latest Disney+ Perk offers daily entries into the Worlds Collide Tour Sweepstakes, where one lucky winner will receive a trip for four to the concert stop of their choice, with travel and hotel accommodations included.

The new Worlds Collide Tour brings together three of Disney's biggest musical franchises for the first time ever. The tour features stars from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero, and Alexandro Byrd.

Spanning more than 40 cities, the nationwide tour begins at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, before making stops across North America and concluding at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Eligible Disney+ subscribers can enter the sweepstakes once per day throughout the promotion period, which runs from July 17 through August 7, 2026. The giveaway is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old.

These latest additions continue Disney+'s Summer Fridays celebration, which introduces new subscriber-exclusive rewards each week. From once-in-a-lifetime vacations and concert experiences to digital subscriptions and exclusive offers, Disney+ Perks continue expanding the value of a subscription beyond streaming.

Subscribers can browse and redeem the latest rewards by visiting the Disney+ Perks hub before these limited-time offers expire.

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