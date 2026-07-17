Dance with the Enemy: "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Dance and rock out to your favorite songs from the latest "Descendants" film anytime!

After you've returned to Wonderland with Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, switch on your favorite streaming service and listen to the film's soundtrack!

What's Happening:

The official soundtrack to the latest chapter in the blockbuster Descendants franchise, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, has been released by Walt Disney Records.

The 12-track album features 11 new original songs, including “Perfect Princess,” “Mad – Wicked Wonderland” and “Dancing with the Enemy,” as well as a score suite.

Fans can listen to the complete Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music or wherever you listen to music.

Music videos for two of the film's songs, "Perfect Princess" and "Dancing with the Enemy," were also recently released.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Original Soundtrack Track List:

“Perfect Princess” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker “Mad” – Performed by Leonardo Nam and Rita Ora “Did You Hear About Them” – Performed by Alexandro Byrd and Kiara Romero “Dancing With the Enemy” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, and Kiara Romero “For Once in My Life” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alexandro Byrd “The Girl I Used to Be” – Performed by Rita Ora and Brandy “Heartless” – Performed by Malia Baker and Brendon Tremblay “Who I Am” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Liamani Segura “Go Live It” – Performed by the Descendants cast “True to Your Heart” – Performed by Liamani Segura “Mad – Wicked Wonderland” – Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and Liamani Segura “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland – Score Suite” – Performed by Torin Borrowdale

More on Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now streaming on Disney+, Our own Alex Reif had the chance to review the film, giving it four stars and calling the new movie superior to the previous film in the franchise with a solid soundtrack.

Alex also got to talk with the cast of the film, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Alexandro Byrd and Kiara Romero, about sisterhood, legacy, and falling down the rabbit hole.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe … but little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Captain Hook’s daughter Hazel, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their roles in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland are: Kylie Cantrall (Red) Malia Baker (Chloe) Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter) Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother) Paolo Montalban (King Charming) Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts) Brandy (Cinderella)

