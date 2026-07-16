"The Simpsons Movie 2" Joins D23 2026 Show Floor Experiences from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Disney Animation, More

We're just four weeks away from the beginning of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 in Anaheim, California, and today D23 release a whole lot of information about what attendees can expect to find on the show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center in mid-August. Check out a full rundown below.

What's happening:

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has unveiled more details about what attendees will experience on this year's show floor at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney is calling this "the largest show floor in D23 event history."

The Simpsons Movie 2 -- which is set for release on September 3, 2027 from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios-- will have a photo op on the show floor featuring "fun, shareable moments" in promotion of the upcoming animated sequel.

-- which is set for release on September 3, 2027 from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios-- will have a photo op on the show floor featuring "fun, shareable moments" in promotion of the upcoming animated sequel. Similarly, The Bluey Movie -- which will be distributed by Disney on August 6, 2027-- will have its own booth with regular appearances by both Bluey and Bingo throughout the weekend, though reservations are required in order to meet and have photos taken with them.

-- which will be distributed by Disney on August 6, 2027-- will have its own booth with regular appearances by both Bluey and Bingo throughout the weekend, though reservations are required in order to meet and have photos taken with them. Pixar fans are going to want to swing by Mundo Pixar: The D23 Experience , which will serve as a preview of the globally touring immersive exhibition. Featuring life-size sets inspired by Pixar films, this booth will also include "unforgettable photo moments" and a dedicated merchandise shop.

, which will serve as a preview of the globally touring immersive exhibition. Featuring life-size sets inspired by Pixar films, this booth will also include "unforgettable photo moments" and a dedicated merchandise shop. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios will be teaming up for a "must-see animation experience" on the show floor, which will include artist demonstrations, autograph signings, fan giveaways, and interactive displays. Plus, fans will preview highly anticipated films like Hexed, Frozen 3, Gatto, and Incredibles 3.

will be teaming up for a "must-see animation experience" on the show floor, which will include artist demonstrations, autograph signings, fan giveaways, and interactive displays. Plus, fans will preview highly anticipated films like Hexed, Frozen 3, Gatto, and Incredibles 3. The Lucasfilm pavilion will feature photo ops, props, and costumes from A Galaxy Far, Far Away, plus chats with the creative talent behind our favorite Star Wars stories.

pavilion will feature photo ops, props, and costumes from A Galaxy Far, Far Away, plus chats with the creative talent behind our favorite Star Wars stories. Marvel Studios will be bringing us the TVA Experience: Your Next Assignment , once again offering fans the opportunity to join the Time Variance Authority and step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

, once again offering fans the opportunity to join the Time Variance Authority and step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ Hulu Experience will include a 4D theater with content inspired by Percy Jackson and the Olympians, American Horror Story, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons, Only Murders in the Building, VisionQuest, and more. There will also be immersive photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, a collectible mystery pin quest, and personalized subscription support available in this booth.

Imagineering: Horizons will welcome attendees to the Disney Experiences booth, "showcasing the progress shaping Disney Parks around the world."

will welcome attendees to the Disney Experiences booth, "showcasing the progress shaping Disney Parks around the world." The Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated exhibition will "uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses" with themed displays of iconic props, costumes, and puppets from beloved films, television series, and theme parks.

exhibition will "uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses" with themed displays of iconic props, costumes, and puppets from beloved films, television series, and theme parks. ESPN will host the “We’re Going to the Super Bowl!” activation, featuring immersive environments, photo opportunities, and giveaways including an exclusive ESPN Super Bowl D23 pin.

activation, featuring immersive environments, photo opportunities, and giveaways including an exclusive ESPN Super Bowl D23 pin. The Disney Theatrical Group booth will highlight Disney's Broadway productions and arena tours through authentic sets, costumes, props, concept art, live presentations, and video content.

booth will highlight Disney's Broadway productions and arena tours through authentic sets, costumes, props, concept art, live presentations, and video content. The Disney VoluntEARS will have their own pavilion as well, welcoming guests to become Honorary VoluntEARS in various charitable projects throughout the weekend, plus a photo opportunity to mark the occasion.

will have their own pavilion as well, welcoming guests to become Honorary VoluntEARS in various charitable projects throughout the weekend, plus a photo opportunity to mark the occasion. Don't forget to stop by the Disney Music Group booth, where attendees can experience exclusive interviews, a costume display from the Descendants / ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide tour, more photo opportunities, prize giveaways, and exclusive offerings from the Disney Music Emporium.

booth, where attendees can experience exclusive interviews, a costume display from the Descendants / ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide tour, more photo opportunities, prize giveaways, and exclusive offerings from the Disney Music Emporium. Disney Consumer Products will host an exclusive "Lights, Camera, Sparkle!" walkthrough experience featuring two distinct themes: Mickey & Friends and Stitch & Angel with their "Glitter Glide" music video.

Moving on to the sponsored content at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Chevrolet will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pixar's Cars with Lightning McQueen and Mater meet-and-greet opportunities, canvas tote giveaways, and a live demonstration of Chevy hood painting by Trevor Carlton from Disney Fine Arts.

will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pixar's Cars with Lightning McQueen and Mater meet-and-greet opportunities, canvas tote giveaways, and a live demonstration of Chevy hood painting by Trevor Carlton from Disney Fine Arts. The HEINZ Flavor Ferry will allow guests the opportunity to sample sauces, grab limited-edition "it's a flavorful world" pins (available to the first 570 "explorers" each day), and of course participate in photo ops.

Flavor Ferry will allow guests the opportunity to sample sauces, grab limited-edition "it's a flavorful world" pins (available to the first 570 "explorers" each day), and of course participate in photo ops. Honda will welcome D23 attendees to experience the magic of Encanto with photo ops, characters, collectible commemorative buttons, and automotive displays.

will welcome D23 attendees to experience the magic of Encanto with photo ops, characters, collectible commemorative buttons, and automotive displays. M&Ms will invite guests to audition for the Marvel Universe, grab some mini posters fan packs, and-- who would have guessed it-- photo ops.

will invite guests to audition for the Marvel Universe, grab some mini posters fan packs, and-- who would have guessed it-- photo ops. The Interactive Topps Chrome Disney Experience will feature exclusive Topps trading card offerings. But will there be photo ops? You bet. There will be photo ops.

will feature exclusive Topps trading card offerings. But will there be photo ops? You bet. There will be photo ops. Wizards of the Coast will have a booth themed to the Magic: The Gathering | MARVEL Super Heroes trading card game.

will have a booth themed to the Magic: The Gathering | MARVEL Super Heroes trading card game. Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana booth will offer exclusive products, accessories, and, yes, photo ops.

booth will offer exclusive products, accessories, and, yes, photo ops. Other branded content on the D23 show floor will include Hasbro 's Marvel Legends and Star Wars products, Loungefly , Just Play , Little Words Project , Atari 's Toy Story video games (with exclusive pin offering), Citizen , Crocs , Pandora , F1 , and more.

's Marvel Legends and Star Wars products, , , , 's Toy Story video games (with exclusive pin offering), , , , , and more. The Walt Disney Family Museum will celebrate Walt Disney's 125th birthday with classic vehicles and displays related to the company's beloved founder and his history.

Disney Cruise Line , Disney Vacation Club , and Adventures by Disney will also have displays and activations on the show floor.

, , and will also have displays and activations on the show floor. Talent Central will be open each day of the event, and will welcome various Disney Legends, animators, Imagineers, authors, artists, and performers from a wide array of Disney projects for signings.

will be open each day of the event, and will welcome various Disney Legends, animators, Imagineers, authors, artists, and performers from a wide array of Disney projects for signings. The Spotlight Stage will host a full lineup of panels, interviews, presentations, musical performances, and interactive experiences.

will host a full lineup of panels, interviews, presentations, musical performances, and interactive experiences. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 will take place from Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Southern California, just across the street from Disneyland Resort.

What they're saying:

Senior Vice President of D23 Michael Vargo: "No one tells stories like Disney, and this year we’re bringing those stories to life on the largest show floor in D23 event history. The show floor experience invites guests to explore, engage with, and celebrate the brands and franchises they love through immersive activations, unforgettable moments, and one-of-a-kind offerings that bring them closer to the magic than ever before."

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