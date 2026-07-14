Disney Lorcana D23 Show Bundles Available for Presale and Pick-Up at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
The pick-up slots are currently available in different hour intervals throughout the weekend
Disney Lorcana fans can preorder a pre-sale D23 Show Bundle that can be picked up with ease at D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience in Anaheim, August 14-16.
What's Happening:
- To help ensure the best possible experience for guests at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, Ravensburger is opening a pre-show sale of the D23 Show Bundle.
- The bundle includes the 2026 D23 Collection, the Winnie the Pooh - Hunny Wizard Premium Foil Playmat, and Disney Lorcana Quest of Wonders: An Illumineer's Lorebook.
- Plus, you’ll receive a Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor Pin, a Tigger – In the Crow's Nest Pin, and a Woody – Leader of the Toys promo card, while supplies last.
- By pre-purchasing ahead of the show, you’ll guarantee a bundle is set aside for you to pick up on site at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and will have access to a dedicated line at the Ravensburger Main Sales Booth.
- Pre-sales will be available while supplies last and are limited to one bundle per person.
- All Sales are Final. Winners will be selected July 29th.
- Those interested can pick up the presale offer for $189.97 plus an additional $4.75 Run Fair fee.
- Launches on the official site are in separate hour intervals, and can be entered at the official page.
Lorcana at D23:
- Additionally, players can also head to a special panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that will illuminate some information for Lumineers.
- Taking place on Friday, August 14th at the Backlot Stage, fans can check out "The Quests Ahead for Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game."
- There, fans can hear from the team at Ravensburger as they share what fans can expect from upcoming set releases in 2027 and beyond, future events fans won't want to miss, and more exciting behind-the-scenes details. They will cover all the highlights of developing this amazing card game as well as some thrilling announcements that you won't want to miss.
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