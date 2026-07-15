Muppet*Vision 3D, Thunder Mountain, and More Disney Parks Items Will Be Auctioned Off at D23
You can own a piece (or two) of Muppet*Vision 3D
You can own a piece of Disney history at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, for a price.
What's Happening:
- Heritage Auctions will be hosting an auction of major Disney Parks memorabilia, that will culminate with an event at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Biding will begin online on July 20, and will be followed by a live auction on Sunday August 16, at D23, hosted by voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan.
- The auction contains a variety of items from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Among the items that fans might find most interesting are ornaments used as part of the Muppet*Vision 3D show building.
- One highlight, that also appears functional is this piece of Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. It's an actual attraction mine car that has been repurposed into seating.
- And because Disney knows their audience there are even previously used Disney World trash cans available.
- If you're somebody who misses The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, then perhaps you'll be interested in this table that previously found its home there.
- This is just a selection of some of the items that can be found on the website so check out the full list of items, which may still be updated, before the auction starts on Monday.
More D23 News
- Be sure to check out the full schedule for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for more information on the auction as well as all the other events.
- D23 has begun to tease some of the exclusive merchandise that will be available as well.
- If those Muppet decorations end up being too expensive at auction, you can always buy something from the exclusive Muppet Studio Collection at D23
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com