Muppet*Vision 3D, Thunder Mountain, and More Disney Parks Items Will Be Auctioned Off at D23

You can own a piece (or two) of Muppet*Vision 3D

You can own a piece of Disney history at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, for a price.

What's Happening:

  • Heritage Auctions will be hosting an auction of major Disney Parks memorabilia, that will culminate with an event at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • Biding will begin online on July 20, and will be followed by a live auction on Sunday August 16, at D23, hosted by voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan.
  • The auction contains a variety of items from both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Among the items that fans might find most interesting are ornaments used as part of the Muppet*Vision 3D show building.

  • And because Disney knows their audience there are even previously used Disney World trash cans available.

  • This is just a selection of some of the items that can be found on the website so check out the full list of items, which may still be updated, before the auction starts on Monday.

More D23 News

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey