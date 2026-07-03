First Look at The Walt Disney Company Store Official D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Merchandise

Disney previews exclusive ear headbands, Loungefly bags, Spirit Jerseys, W.E.D. apparel, mystery collectibles, and more arriving at The Walt Disney Company Store during this year's D23 event.

The countdown to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is on, and Disney is giving fans their first look at some of the exclusive merchandise they'll be able to shop during this year's celebration. From brand-new ear headbands and Loungefly backpacks to apparel inspired by Disney history, the first wave of merchandise promises something for every Disney fan.

What’s Happening:

Shared in a new video on the official D23 Instagram account, the preview showcases an impressive lineup of collectibles and apparel that will debut exclusively at The Walt Disney Company Store during the event.

One of the biggest highlights is a new Sorcerer Mickey-themed collection, featuring a pair of D23-exclusive ear headbands and a coordinating Loungefly mini backpack. The iconic apprentice from Fantasia takes center stage in a design that celebrates both Disney magic and the fan event itself.

The preview also revealed a variety of D23-branded apparel and accessories, giving attendees plenty of options to commemorate their visit. Whether you're looking for a new shirt, hat, or everyday accessory, the collection embraces the signature style of Disney's official fan club while celebrating this year's event.

Disney history enthusiasts will also appreciate a collection inspired by W.E.D. Enterprises, Walt Disney's original Imagineering company. The W.E.D.-branded apparel pays tribute to the creative legacy behind many of Disney's most beloved attractions and innovations along with a unique ear headband featuring a "3H" emblem on the bow, a subtle nod to Suite 3H, Walt Disney's office on the Disney Studios lot.

The merchandise preview also included a brand-new Lug bag showcasing Cinderella Castle, adding another collectible option for Disney Parks fans looking for a functional souvenir.

Collectible enthusiasts will also want to keep an eye out for the new mystery Loungefly mini bag charms, which feature beloved Disney characters including: Hades, Hercules, Cheshire Cat, Alice, Ariel, and Vanessa.

Rounding out the preview is merchandise inspired by Disney's animated classic The Little Mermaid, including a Vanessa and Ariel Spirit Jersey celebrating both Ariel and Ursula's human disguise from the beloved film.

Disney also teased that even more exclusive merchandise will be available at this year's event beyond what was shown in the preview, giving attendees even more to discover once the show floor opens.

All event ticket holders will have access to shop at The Walt Disney Company Store, where the exclusive merchandise collection will be available throughout D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event while supplies last.

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