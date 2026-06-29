D23 Reveals Star-Studded Afternoon Entertainment Lineup for 2026 Ultimate Disney Fan Event

From the Disney Rewind Concert to an intimate performance by Disney Legend Alan Menken, D23 has unveiled an exciting slate of afternoon programming for its August fan event.

The countdown to Disney's biggest fan celebration is officially on, and D23 has just given fans even more reasons to be excited. With less than two months until D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicks off in Anaheim, California, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has revealed an impressive lineup of afternoon programming packed with concerts, exclusive presentations, celebrity appearances, nostalgic celebrations, and unforgettable Disney storytelling.

What’s Happening:

Taking place August 14-16 at the Anaheim Convention Center, this year's event promises more than 50 panels, shows, and presentations spread across five stages. Whether you're a lifelong Disney fan, collector, theme park enthusiast, or animation lover, something is happening throughout the weekend.

One of the biggest highlights of the newly announced lineup is the Disney Rewind Concert, debuting Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m. before returning for an encore performance on Saturday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The nostalgic concert celebrates some of Disney's most beloved songs from the 1980s and 1990s, featuring music from Disney Afternoon favorites, A Goofy Movie's Powerline, Hercules' Muses, and more.

Bringing the soundtrack to life will be an all-star cast of Broadway and Disney performers, including Jared Dixon (Simba), Alyssa Fox (Elsa), Arielle Jacobs (Jasmine), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), and Raena White (Sarabi).

The performances will also feature special appearances by Disney Legends Bill Farmer and Jodi Benson, along with 2026 Disney Legend honoree Susan Egan.

With concert-style lighting, immersive visuals, and fan-favorite Disney music, the show is shaping up to be one of the weekend's biggest attractions.

Closing out the weekend's afternoon programming is an extraordinary performance from one of Disney's greatest musical storytellers.

Disney Legend and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken will present A Whole New World of Alan Menken on Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m.

The rare one-man concert will feature Menken performing many of the songs that helped define generations of Disney fans while sharing behind-the-scenes stories about creating classics including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Hercules, Tangled, Enchanted, Newsies, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

For Disney music fans, it's a rare opportunity to hear directly from the composer behind some of the company's most iconic songs.

We had the opportunity to chat with Vice President of D23, Special Events, and Disney Corporate Creative Resources, Michael Vargo, on the latest episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance” podcast.

Additional D23 News:

Beyond the musical performances, D23 attendees can enjoy an expansive lineup of presentations throughout the weekend.

Friday features Walt Disney: 125 Years of Inspiration, celebrating Walt Disney's legacy through stories, performances, and special guests. Fans can also experience 20 Years of Enchanted: A Love Letter to Disney, revisit the artistry of Disney Animation's legendary Ink & Paint department, and hear major announcements from the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game team.

Saturday's lineup includes Worlds of Tinker Bell: Never Land to Pixie Hollow, hosted by Ashley Eckstein, along with Disney | Marvel: A Legacy of Stories, Disney Style Around the World, and Great Moments with Walt Disney, showcasing rare footage and humorous stories from Disney historian Tim O'Day and Disney Files editor Ryan March.

On Sunday, programming continues with One Hundred and One Dalmatians 65th Anniversary, Searching for the Swiss Family Robinson Tree House, and The Disney Experiences Auction, where fans can bid on authentic Disney Parks artifacts hosted by Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse.

Outside the panels, attendees will have access to D23's largest show floor yet.

Highlights include the immersive Disney+ Hulu Experience featuring a 4D theater and exclusive merchandise, Marvel Studios' TVA Experience, the return of Lucasfilm's pavilion with props and costumes from across the Star Wars galaxy, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios showcases previewing upcoming films like Frozen 3 and Pixar's Gatto, and Mundo Pixar: The D23 Experience.

Popular brands including Loungefly, BoxLunch, Spirit Jersey, Crocs, Pandora, Citizen, Ravensburger, Wizards of the Coast, RSVLTS, and Topps will also offer exclusive merchandise, activations, and fan experiences throughout the convention.

Disney Lorcana fans will also have the opportunity to participate in the first Challenge Championship Qualifier of the new competitive season, while Ravensburger will host its first-ever Disney Lorcana speed puzzling competitions.

With Afternoon Only Fan Passes still available for all three days, Disney fans who can't spend an entire day at the convention still have the opportunity to experience concerts, panels, shopping, celebrity appearances, and interactive exhibits.

As D23 continues unveiling new details in the weeks leading up to August, this year's Ultimate Disney Fan Event is quickly shaping up to be one of the largest celebrations in the organization's history.

More D23 News: