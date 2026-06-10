"The Mexico Pavilion: A Taste of History" Is Letting D23 Members Dine Their Way Through EPCOT’s Iconic World Showcase Pavilion
A tequila tasting, exclusive cocktails, and a curated San Angel Inn meal headline this immersive D23 Gold Member event
EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion is opening its doors to an elevated, after-hours-style culinary and cultural experience exclusively for D23 Gold Members. “The Mexico Pavilion: A Taste of History" at EPCOT is a one-day event blends tequila education, archival Disney storytelling, and a multi-course dining journey inside one of EPCOT’s most beloved World Showcase pavilions.
What’s Happening:
- Taking place at La Hacienda de San Angel, the experience is structured as a progressive afternoon of tastings and dining that highlights the history and culinary identity of the pavilion.
- The event is priced at $349 (plus a $3 processing fee) and the experience offers rare access to guided tastings, exclusive cocktails, and commemorative collectibles.
- Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET through D23’s website.
- The experience opens with the La Cava Experience, a private guided tasting led by Tequila Ambassador Humberto Soto. Guests will sample six premium agave spirits ranging from blanco to aged tequilas, along with an artisanal mezcal. Chips and guacamole are provided as a palate cleanser, and attendees receive an “Agave Connoisseur Club” pin along with a commemorative tequila glass etched by Arribas Brothers.
- The journey continues at La Cava del Tequila, where guests will enjoy exclusive beverages created specifically for the event.
- The standout is “The Aztec Eagle,” a D23-exclusive cocktail developed in collaboration with the Walt Disney Archives, honoring Walt Disney’s 1943 recognition by the Mexican government with the Order of the Aztec Eagle. Guests will also be among the first to try the new “Anniversary Old Fashioned,” created to celebrate the 17th anniversary of La Cava del Tequila. Each attendee receives a stainless-steel beverage sphere etched by Arribas Brothers with a “23.”
- The experience concludes with a curated meal at San Angel Inn Restaurante, featuring a tasting menu designed to reflect the evolution of Mexican cuisine served at EPCOT since the park’s opening in 1982, while also paying tribute to the restaurant’s origins in Mexico City. Guests will select an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, along with a San Angel Inn margarita served in the traditional style of the original Mexico City location. A replica of the original 1982 menu is included as a keepsake.
- Additional commemorative items include an event credential, collectible pin, etched glassware, stainless-steel beverage sphere, and menu reproduction, reinforcing the experience’s focus on nostalgia and craftsmanship.
- Guests must be 21 or older with valid government-issued ID to attend. EPCOT admission and parking are not included and are required separately.
- This D23 Gold Member event highlights how EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion continues to serve as both a culinary destination and a storytelling space, blending heritage, design, and Disney history into a single immersive afternoon.
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