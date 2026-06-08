Refreshment Port Transforms into La Poutinerie at EPCOT with an Entirely New Menu
Get a taste of Québécois tradition with authentic poutine offerings.
Refreshment Port at EPCOT has been closed for a few months now, but it's finally set to open under a new name: La Poutinerie.
What's Happening:
- Located in World Showcase just prior to reaching Canada, Refreshment Port has been selling poutine for a number of years now, but will fully lean into the offering when it reopens on July 1.
- Now sponsored by Air Canada, the quick service location will sport an updated color scheme and look, in addition to a brand-new menu.
- Thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we can now share the full menu to La Poutinerie:
- Québec: L'authentique: French fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy
- Spiced Apple Slushy: Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and cozy spiced apple flavors (Non-alcoholic)
- Montréal: Viande Fumée: French fries, cheese curds, smoked meat, pickles, and mustard gravy
- Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgian-style Tripel Ale
- Molson Canadian Lager
- Domaine Ste. Michelle Sparkling Brut, Columbia Valley
- Jackson-Triggs Reserve Red Blend
- Additionally, Air Canada serves as the official Canadian airline of Walt Disney World, and are now offering several unique vacation offers.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has revealed the new Bullseye Bucket, which will make its debut at the Disneyland Resort on June 18 before arriving at Walt Disney World at a later date.
- The Mara at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge has a trio of new treats ready to bring some wild flavor to your next visit.
- Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are celebrating educators by offering up to 25% off their best available rates.
- In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Cars, Lightning McQueen is racing towards the Disney Parks as a new popcorn bucket.
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