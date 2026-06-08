Refreshment Port Transforms into La Poutinerie at EPCOT with an Entirely New Menu

Get a taste of Québécois tradition with authentic poutine offerings.

Refreshment Port at EPCOT has been closed for a few months now, but it's finally set to open under a new name: La Poutinerie.

What's Happening:

  • Located in World Showcase just prior to reaching Canada, Refreshment Port has been selling poutine for a number of years now, but will fully lean into the offering when it reopens on July 1.
  • Now sponsored by Air Canada, the quick service location will sport an updated color scheme and look, in addition to a brand-new menu.

  • Thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we can now share the full menu to La Poutinerie:
    • Québec: L'authentique: French fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy

  • Spiced Apple Slushy: Frozen ginger beer blended with lively lime and cozy spiced apple flavors (Non-alcoholic)

  • Montréal: Viande Fumée: French fries, cheese curds, smoked meat, pickles, and mustard gravy
  • Unibroue La Fin du Monde Belgian-style Tripel Ale
  • Molson Canadian Lager
  • Domaine Ste. Michelle Sparkling Brut, Columbia Valley
  • Jackson-Triggs Reserve Red Blend

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