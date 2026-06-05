Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels Offer Teachers Discounted Summer Stays at Walt Disney World

Educators can save on select Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels through September 7 while enjoying exclusive Walt Disney World guest benefits and Cool Kids' Summer experiences.

After spending the school year helping students learn and grow, teachers now have an opportunity to enjoy a well-earned getaway with a special summer offer at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are celebrating educators by offering up to 25% off their best available rates, giving teachers and their families an affordable way to experience the magic before the new school year begins.

What’s Happening:

Available to both U.S. and Canadian teachers, the limited-time promotion can be booked now through August 31, with travel dates available through September 7. The offer arrives during Walt Disney World's Cool Kids' Summer celebration, which runs through September 8 and features special entertainment, character experiences, family activities, and seasonal offerings throughout the resort.

As Official Walt Disney World Hotels, the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels provide guests with valuable perks that help maximize a Disney vacation. Visitors receive complimentary hourly shuttle service to all four Walt Disney World theme parks, as well as 30-minute early entry into the parks each day. The hotels are also conveniently located within walking distance of Disney Springs via a pedestrian bridge, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Participating hotels include DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, offering 25% off its best available rate; Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, and Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, each offering 20% off; Renaissance Orlando Resort & Spa, which is waiving its $39 resort fee; and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista, which is also offering 25% off its best available rate.

In addition to transportation and early park entry benefits, guests staying at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels can take advantage of discounts on rental equipment at Walt Disney World Golf championship courses and enjoy the Passport to Savings program, which provides special offers at select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Guests may also purchase Walt Disney World theme park tickets, including the popular 4-Park Magic Ticket.

The promotion comes at a particularly exciting time to visit Walt Disney World, thanks to Cool Kids' Summer. Families can meet Bluey and Bingo at Disney's Animal Kingdom, where the pair have made Conservation Station their new home. Guests can participate in interactive games inspired by the hit series and discover animals native to Australia.

At Magic Kingdom, Jessie, Woody, Bullseye, and their friends are taking over The Diamond Horseshoe with Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Review, an interactive experience filled with singing, dancing, and playful activities. EPCOT guests can visit CommuniCore Hall for GoofyCore, a limited-time celebration featuring games, activities, and appearances by Goofy and members of the Goof Troop.

Disney's Hollywood Studios is welcoming families to Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!, an energetic stage show inspired by the popular Disney Jr. series. Meanwhile, Disney Springs is hosting the DescenDANCE Party and Camp Rock Jam on select nights, allowing guests to dance along to favorite songs from Disney Channel's Descendants and Camp Rock franchises.

Water park fans can enjoy summer activities at both Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Disney's Blizzard Beach, including games, dance parties, and special entertainment. Disney H2O Glow After Hours has also returned to Typhoon Lagoon on select nights through September 5, offering guests an opportunity to experience the water park after dark.

Beyond the theme parks, Disney Springs continues to serve as one of Central Florida's premier destinations for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Visitors can browse more than 90 stores, including recent additions such as Pura Vida and Vineyard Vines, while enjoying dining experiences from renowned chefs including Masaharu Morimoto, José Andrés, Art Smith, Maneet Chauhan, Wolfgang Puck, Rick Bayless, and Tony Mantuano. Guests can also take in Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil, soar above Disney Springs aboard the Aerophile balloon, or simply spend the day exploring the district's vibrant atmosphere.

For educators looking to make the most of the final weeks of summer, the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels teacher discount offers an opportunity to save on accommodations while enjoying exclusive Walt Disney World benefits, seasonal entertainment, and easy access to one of the world's most popular vacation destinations.

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