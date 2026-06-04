Photos: Muppet Plush Bag Charm Keychains Arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Rowlf, and Sam Eagle plush bag charms are now available at Rock Around the Shop.

Fans of The Muppets now have a new way to take their favorite characters along for the ride at Walt Disney World. A collection of Muppet plush bag charm keychains has officially arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, giving guests a fun and portable way to show off their Muppet fandom.

The new accessories can be found at Rock Around the Shop, the merchandise location located at the exit of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets. The arrival of the plush keychains continues the growing lineup of Muppet merchandise available across Disney Parks and online, offering fans another collectible inspired by Jim Henson’s beloved characters.



The collection features five iconic members of the Muppet cast, each transformed into a miniature plush bag charm complete with an attached keychain clip. Guests can choose from fan-favorites including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Rowlf the Dog, and Sam Eagle. Each plush charm is designed to clip onto backpacks, purses, tote bags, or keyrings, making them both a practical accessory and a collectible souvenir.

Miss Piggy Keychain - $16.99

Fozzie Bear Keychain - $16.99

Rowlf the Dog Keychain - $16.99

Sam Eagle Keychain - $16.99

While these charms are new to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, dedicated Muppet fans may recognize them from an earlier release. The collection first debuted on Disney Store in April, where they quickly attracted attention from collectors and Muppet enthusiasts looking to add some personality to their bags and accessories.

Their arrival at the park comes at an exciting time for Muppet fans. With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster now featuring a Muppets-themed experience, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has become an even bigger destination for fans of The Muppets.

As Disney continues to expand its merchandise offerings tied to classic franchises, The Muppets remain a fan-favorite property with a devoted following spanning generations. Whether you're a longtime admirer of Kermit and friends or simply looking for a fun new accessory, these plush bag charms are a small but charming addition to the growing lineup of Muppet merchandise available at Walt Disney World. Given the popularity of Muppet collectibles, guests interested in picking up their favorite character may want to stop by Rock Around the Shop sooner rather than later.

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