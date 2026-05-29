Mickey’s of Glendale Releases New Uncle Deadly Muppets Collection

The spooky new merchandise collection includes a Spirit Jersey, Lug bag, pins, patches, and more inspired by Uncle Deadly.

Halfway to Halloween just got a delightfully spooky Muppets twist. Mickey's of Glendale has unveiled a brand-new Uncle Deadly merchandise collection inspired by the theatrical dragon and longtime fan-favorite from The Muppets Studio.

The limited-edition capsule collection arrives as part of the seasonal Halfway to Halloween celebrations and leans heavily into Uncle Deadly’s dramatic flair and gothic charm. The curated lineup includes several collectible items designed for Disney and Muppets fans alike, including a patch set, enamel television-style pin, collectible juice glass, themed Lug bag, and a new Spirit Jersey.

Uncle Deadly Limited Edition TV Pin LE 300 (Limit 1) - $32.95

Uncle Deadly Collectible Drinking Glass - $14.95

Uncle Deadly Patch Set - $30.95

Uncle Deadly Lug Bag - $65

Uncle Deadly Spirit Jersey - $79.95





Uncle Deadly has steadily grown into a cult favorite among Muppets fans thanks to his sarcastic wit, dramatic personality, and memorable appearances alongside Miss Piggy in recent Muppets productions. This new collection fully embraces that theatrical energy with designs that feel equal parts spooky and stylish.

The collection was developed by Mickey’s of Glendale in partnership with The Muppets Studio and is currently only available for shipping within the United States.

Mickey’s of Glendale merchandise drops have become increasingly popular among Disney collectors due to their limited availability and Imagineering-exclusive branding. Many previous capsule collections have sold out quickly, especially those tied to Disney Parks and cult-favorite characters.

Disney fans may also want to keep an eye out for future surprise releases, as Mickey’s of Glendale teased additional merchandise capsule drops arriving in the future. Fans interested in the collection can find it now through Mickey's of Glendale while supplies last.

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