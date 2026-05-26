Rizzo the Rat Leads a Very Muppet Tour of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets
Okay, so maybe he's exaggerating just a little bit, but he's just a little guy!
His beloved PizzeRizzo may be no more, but Rizzo the Rat is still spending quality time at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a new video has him offering a tour of the just-opened Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
What's Happening:
- As of today, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now officially opened at Walt Disney World and a new social media video has Rizzo the Rat offering a tour of the attraction in classic Rizzo style.
- Rizzo is joined by two pals for his journey, Yolanda Rat and Robin the Frog (Kermit's nepobaby nephew. It's always who you know!).
- During the tour, Rizzo is prone to just a little bit of exaggeration for Robin's too trusting ears, but Yolanda's always there to be a bit more truthful... and to explain to Rizzo when he's not looking at the real Scooter, but a very impressive audio-animatronic.
- Though the eatery PizzeRizzo shut down at Hollywood Studios a few months ago, closing alongside Muppet*Vision 3D, Rizzo can be found as part of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster re-theme's pre-show and Yolanda and Robin are also part of the elaborate queue.
- Another fun social video released this week for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets features the Muppet Joe from Legal (AKA Joe the Legal Weasel) explaining the official title for the attraction and the right and wrong way to write it out.
- We've got plenty more from the attraction including Laughing Place's Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets photo tour.
- Plus, to see what Laughing Place's Luke Manning thought of the new attraction, check out his review.
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