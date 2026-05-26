“Disney+ Insider” Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

Disney fans can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets as the latest episode of Disney+ Insider explores the reimagined attraction at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of Disney+ Insider takes fans behind the scenes of the all-new Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The special gives viewers an inside look at the reimagined attraction located at Walt Disney World in Florida.

John Stamos joins The Muppets Studio Creative Director Dani Iglesias to explore the attraction’s new story and details.

The coaster features Muppet-inspired humor, music, and hidden details throughout the experience.

During the tour, they meet iconic characters including Kermit the Frog, Animal, and Sergeant Floyd Pepper from The Electric Mayhem.

The episode highlights how the coaster’s storyline, energy, and soundtrack all come together to create the experience.

Guests can expect a wild, music-filled adventure that blends thrills, comedy, and classic Muppet charm.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Plus check out their other new episode, which explores the new The Mandalorian and Grogu mission recently added to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run!

For those looking to head to G-Force Records with The Muppets, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



