Photos: Tropical Americas Continues to Take Shape with New Structures and Facades Beginning to Rise

The new land is expected to open in 2027.

Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom continues to rise from the ashes of DinoLand, with new structures and facades rising over construction walls.

What’s Happening:

Next year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will welcome guests in South and Central America with their new land Tropical Americas.

Replacing DinoLand U.S.A., Tropical Americas will be filled with adventures, including new attractions inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Although much of the land remains hidden behind trees and construction walls, guests can still catch sneak peeks while walking through the park.

The Encanto show building continues to take shape and now the back half of the show building is covered in permanent “go away green” walls.

Several new structures are also rising throughout the area.

Guests can spot new buildings from the walkway, including metal structures for the updated facade for the former Restaurantosaurus.

A new cinder block structure has appeared and may potentially be related to the upcoming carousel.

One of the support beams for the new archway entrance into the land is now visible.

Tropical Americas is expected to open in 2027.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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