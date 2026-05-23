Disney+ Insider Explores New “Mandalorian and Grogu Mission” on Smugglers Run at Disneyland Resort

The new adventure is now taking flight at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A new episode of Disney+ Insider, now streaming on Disney+, gives fans a closer look at the new Mandalorian and Grogu mission recently added to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Insider takes viewers behind the scenes at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort to explore the evolving story of Batuu.

Hosts Anthony Carboni and Katarina Cruz experience the land’s newest offerings and encounter iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Darth Vader.

During their adventure, they meet the Mandalorian and Grogu, sample themed treats, and hear from director Jon Favreau about bringing the beloved characters to the big screen.

Fans can also experience updated attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and new nighttime projection shows throughout Batuu.

The special also highlights new and immersive ways guests can explore the world of Star Wars at Disneyland Resort.

The Mandalorian and Grogu mission is now open at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the movie is out now in theaters and IMAX.

Plus, be sure to check out our coverage of the new mission, including pre-show and POV footage you won’t wanna miss!

For those looking to take a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland and Walt Disney World vacation needs.

While you are on Disney+ enjoying some Disney Parks BTS, check out their special episode on Disney Adventure World’s World of Frozen!

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