Disney+ Insider Explores New “Mandalorian and Grogu Mission” on Smugglers Run at Disneyland Resort
The new adventure is now taking flight at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
A new episode of Disney+ Insider, now streaming on Disney+, gives fans a closer look at the new Mandalorian and Grogu mission recently added to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Insider takes viewers behind the scenes at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort to explore the evolving story of Batuu.
- Hosts Anthony Carboni and Katarina Cruz experience the land’s newest offerings and encounter iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Darth Vader.
- During their adventure, they meet the Mandalorian and Grogu, sample themed treats, and hear from director Jon Favreau about bringing the beloved characters to the big screen.
- Fans can also experience updated attractions like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and new nighttime projection shows throughout Batuu.
- The special also highlights new and immersive ways guests can explore the world of Star Wars at Disneyland Resort.
- The Mandalorian and Grogu mission is now open at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the movie is out now in theaters and IMAX.
- Plus, be sure to check out our coverage of the new mission, including pre-show and POV footage you won’t wanna miss!
- For those looking to take a trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland and Walt Disney World vacation needs.
- While you are on Disney+ enjoying some Disney Parks BTS, check out their special episode on Disney Adventure World’s World of Frozen!
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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