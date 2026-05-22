Surprise! The Pixar Short Film Spotlight is Back at Disneyland's Tomorrowland Theater
Enjoy some crisp AC and three fan-favorite Pixar shorts.
Disneyland’s Tomorrowland Theater has officially re-opened for the first time since 2020, inviting guests into some Pixar Shorts fun!
What’s Happening:
- An area of Disneyland inaccessible for over 6 years has finally reopened with a returning temporary attraction.
- Over in Tomorrowland, the Tomorrow Theater has sat vacant since 2020, as the Path of the Jedi experience closed officially alongside the COVID-19 shutdowns.
- For the first time since 2020, an attraction is operating in the Tomorrowland Theater, welcoming guests into an experience all about Pixar short films.
- The Pixar Short Film Spotlight allows guests to experience some of their favorite short-form stories from the award-winning animation studio and take a break from the hot summer air of Southern California.
- The 18-minute show originally opened for Pixar Fest back in 2018, and showcases Luxo Jr., Lou, and Smash!
- Hours will most likely vary, but as for today, the attraction will operate from 11AM to 6PM.
- The theater has a long history of attractions, including fan favorites like Magic Journeys and Captain EO.
- Thanks to @DisneyScoopGuy on X, we have a picture inside the theater!
- Pixar Short Film Spotlight is open now at Disneyland Resort, and for those looking for extra help planning their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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