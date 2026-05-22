Disneyland Hosts 100+ U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard Members as Part of Los Angeles Fleet Week
Plus, we also saw the debut of the new patriotic 250th anniversary outfits for Mickey and Minnie!
An annual tradition, Disneyland has hosted more than 100 members of the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort hosted more than 100 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen for a full day at The Happiest Place on Earth as a way to celebrate not only Los Angeles Fleet Week, but also the 250th anniversaries of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.
- Building on more than 100 years of Disney’s support for the U.S. Armed Forces, Disneyland created the unforgettable day for the visiting service members.
- Held annually ahead of Memorial Day weekend, LA Fleet Week is a cherished tradition that salutes the men and women of the U.S. Sea Services.
- The highlight of the day was park guests on Main Street, U.S.A., applauding Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen as they marched down the street followed by one of the largest U.S. Navy bands ever to perform at Disneyland for a flag retreat ceremony in Town Square.
- The special ceremony in featured a patriotic performance by the Navy Band Southwest, capped off with a thunderous flyover by the U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 from Naval Air Station Lemoore creating a rare and powerful visual salute to service in the heart of the park.
- Josh D’Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company presented U.S. military leaders with an American flag flown over the park, symbolizing gratitude for all Sailors and Marines who have protected the nation for the past two and a half centuries.
- Along with experiencing the favorite attractions, experiences, and entertainment at the park, the service members also had the chance to meet Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle as they made a special appearance in their brand new patriotic attire. This marks the official debut of the new designs that are part of the 250th celebration.
What They're Saying:
- U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Nowakowski: “I am very grateful to Disney for the opportunity to recognize our incredible Sailors and Marines. At the heart of America’s story is the sea – and the American Sailor who has been safeguarding our independence for 250 years. Today has truly highlighted Disney’s continued efforts to pay tribute to the service members who came before us and the generations yet to come. It was an honor to be here.”
Fleet Week:
- Los Angeles Fleet Week is an annual military and community celebration held at the LA Waterfront in San Pedro during Memorial Day weekend.
- It’s one of the largest Fleet Week events on the West Coast and is designed to connect the public with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army, and other service branches through ship tours, demonstrations, concerts, and family-friendly activities.
- The Walt Disney Company has a long-standing relationship and salute to the service of U.S. Military Members that started back with Walt Disney himself and his brother Roy, who both served during World War I. Veterans involved with the creation of the parks have also been honored, including U.S. Navy Veteran Admiral Joe Fowler - the namesake of Fowler’s Harbor at Disneyland Park.
- In the past, Disney has also installed Missing Hero Tables to honor and remember the fallen on Memorial Day, with tables set out at Disneyland, Aulani in Hawaii, and backstage locations at Walt Disney World, serving as a reminder to guests and cast members of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.
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