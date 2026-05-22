“Disneyland Handcrafted” Director Leslie Iwerks Guest Stars on the “Stuff You Missed in History Class” Podcast
There’s never a wrong time to celebrate Disneyland!
Explore the history of Disneyland with Disneyland Handcrafted director Leslie Iwerks on the latest episode of the Stuff You Missed in History Class podcast.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1955, the world of family entertainment changed forever as Walt Disney debuted Disneyland!
- While the Disney Parks have grown exponentially over the course of their nearly 71 year history, the creation of Disneyland is one of the most fascinating stories of modern history.
- Earlier this year, a new documentary Disneyland Handcrafted debuted on Disney+, bringing fans a behind the scenes look at the development of the then unprecedented project through archival footage captured during the year-long construction timeline.
- And now, director Leslie Iwerks is ready to take you further into the historic tale as she guest stars on a new episode of iHeart Radio’s podcast Stuff You Missed in History Class.
- In the approximately 40 minute episode, host Holly Frey interviews Iwerks as they dive into the story behind the Happiest Place on Earth.
- You can check out the episode now on iHeart Radio’s official website or wherever else you enjoy podcasts.
- Plus, check out Disneyland Handcrafted, now on Disney+!
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Eat Like Walt: Extra Helpings - Don DeFore's Silver Banjo Barbecue
- Nostalgic Disney's California Adventure Logo Hat Now Available to Purchase
- Disney Friends Dance Party Comes to Disney California Adventure
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