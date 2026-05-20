Kids Rule This Summer at the Disneyland Resort with Some Limited-Time Dance Parties

The extra fun kicks off beginning this Friday, May 22.

While Walt Disney World is bringing back Cool Kids' Summer, Disneyland is taking a page out of their playbook with Kids Rule Summer. As part of the festivities, some new dance parties are coming all across the Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

The only rule for kids this summer at the Disneyland Resort is to have the most fun ever! And Disneyland is giving kids more ways to do just that with some new summertime offerings.

The new Disney Friends Dance Party is coming to the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land during the evenings, beginning May 22. Here, kids can spot characters and get the wiggles out!

Don't worry fans of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live, as the show will continue to be performed during the daytime.

Over at Disneyland, Stitch’s Interplanetary Beach Party Blast returns to Tomorrowland Terrace for a limited time beginning May 22.

Stitch and some of his friends throw a space adventure filled with his favorite tunes and dance moves.

Nearby, kids can keep on dancing with the recently-launched Bluey's Best Day Ever! show and experience at the Fantasyland Theatre.

Downtown Disney is getting in on the fun too with the effervescent Bubbles Experience, turning the area around the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn into a bubble-filed extravaganza.

This experience, presented by Disney Jr., will take place at select times in the afternoons and evenings, accompanied by a fun photo opportunity, every day from July 10 through August 16.

The artwork features Sofia the First, so perhaps we'll see an appearance from her at the event.

Showtimes are as follows: Daytime: 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. Nighttime: 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:20 p.m.



Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Pixar Place Hotel will each host summer pool parties on select days beginning July 2 through Labor Day weekend.

summer pool parties Twice weekly, energetic pool squad cast members will be on deck to play games and jam out to high-energy music, with appearances from some favorite Disney characters.

On select nights from June through September, Pixar Place Hotel and Disneyland Hotel will offer outdoor movie nights under the stars.

outdoor movie nights And there will even be a dance party at the Pixar Place Hotel, specifically the Up-inspired Dug's Dance Party! on the rooftop lawn, Friday evenings beginning in June through August.

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