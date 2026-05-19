Laugh Out Loud with New Hyena Mug Coming to Celebrate Anniversary of Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar
The mug helps celebrate 15 years of the favorite spot at the Disneyland Hotel
A special new Hyena Mug is on its way to mark the 15th anniversary of Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate the 15th anniversary of Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, guests can get their hands on a special new mug to mark the occasion.
- The popular lounge opened back in 2011, and helping build the popularity of the location have been a series of collectible tiki-style mugs, including the latest 15th anniversary Hyena Mug.
- Served with the Barrel of Mischief cocktail, the mug is available only at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar on May 30th, or through an early mobile order release on May 29.
- There is no official word on whether or not this mug will show up at the East Coast version of the lounge - Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.
An Enchanted Tiki Lounge:
- Originally opened in 2011, Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar has become one of the most beloved and intimate locations for Disney fans at the Disneyland Resort.
- Located at the Disneyland Hotel, the lounge blends classic mid-century tiki bar culture with the mythology surrounding Disneyland's Adventureland and sometimes even Disneyland as a whole.
- For example, while other tiki mugs like the one above have been released celebrating Adventureland attractions - like a Jungle Cruise boat - others have been inspired by the Haunted Mansion and even the Matterhorn Bobsleds.
- What really makes the space special though is the "enchanted" atmosphere, inside a room packed with animatronic tiki masks, artifacts, hidden references for Disneyland fans, and an outrageous crew of bartenders who get in on the fun, triggering effects and routines when certain drinks are ordered.
- To visit the Disneyland Hotel for some Enchanted Tiki fun of your own, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your booking needs.
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