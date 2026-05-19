Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar Celebrates 15 Years at Disneyland Resort With New Food and Drinks Offerings

Uh-Oa! Disneyland Resort is marking 15 years of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar with collectible mugs, specialty cocktails, and fan-favorite food offerings.

For 15 years, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar has been one of the most beloved hidden gems at the Disneyland Resort. A place where tikis talk, volcanoes erupt, and guests gather for unforgettable cocktails and immersive storytelling. Now, the fan-favorite lounge is celebrating its milestone anniversary with new drinks, food offerings, and a collectible mug release that’s already sure to become a must-have for Trader Sam’s enthusiasts.

What’s Happening:

Located at the Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam’s first opened in 2011 and quickly developed a cult following thanks to its playful atmosphere, interactive effects, and constantly evolving menu of themed beverages and snacks. Inspired by the legendary Jungle Cruise trader, the intimate bar has become a destination all its own for Disney Parks fans seeking a more immersive dining experience outside the parks.

To celebrate the venue’s 15th anniversary, Disneyland Resort is rolling out a lineup of classic tiki cocktails, Trader Sam originals, specialty food items, and an all-new collectible mug debuting later this month.

A new Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar 15th Anniversary Hyena Mug, which will be served alongside the Barrel of Mischief cocktail. The mug officially arrives at Trader Sam’s on May 30, with an early mobile order release available on May 29 while supplies last. As with previous collectible tiki releases, demand is expected to be extremely high among Disney collectors.

The anniversary menu also highlights several iconic tiki cocktails that have helped define Trader Sam’s reputation over the years. Guests can sip on classics like the Jungle Bird, Navy Grog, Lap Lapu, Saturn, Test Pilot, and Three Dots and a Dash, each bringing its own tropical flavor profile and vintage tiki inspiration to the celebration.

In addition to the classics, Trader Sam’s has a menu of new signature originals to celebrate the bar’s 15th anniversary. Offerings include: Ginger’s Pear-adise: Absolut Pears Vodka, Canton Ginger, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar Old Kungaloosh: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Malibu Rum, Midori Melon, Pineapple & Cranberry Juices Rosita’s Margarita: Herradura Reposado Tequila, Bols Orange Curaçao, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, Falernum Ka-Blue-ie!: Bacardi Superior Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao, Pineapple Juice, Coco Real Lost Safari: Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Sam’s Gorilla Grog, Grenadine, Myers’s Dark Rum



The food menu is also getting attention during the anniversary festivities. Guests can enjoy returning and specialty dishes including the BBQ Chicken Flatbread topped with teriyaki chicken and pineapple, Chicken Katsu Curry served with jasmine rice and Japanese curry, Furikake Fries with gochujang aioli, and a refreshing Mac Salad with togarashi aioli.

Over the years, Trader Sam’s has evolved into far more than just a lounge. The venue helped popularize Disney’s modern tiki culture movement and inspired dedicated fandom surrounding collectible mugs and themed bar experiences. New mug releases frequently draw long lines, online discussions, and collector communities eager to add the latest design to their shelves.

The 15th anniversary celebration also arrives during a period of continued growth for immersive dining experiences across Disney Parks. While Trader Sam’s remains relatively small in size, its popularity has consistently made it one of the most sought-after reservations at the Disneyland Resort.

For longtime fans, the anniversary serves as both a celebration of Trader Sam’s legacy and a reminder of why the venue has remained so special since opening day with a combination of escapism, storytelling, interactive fun, and tropical flavors that continues to feel uniquely Disney.

Whether guests are visiting for the new collectible tiki mug, specialty cocktails, or simply to soak in the legendary atmosphere, Trader Sam’s 15th anniversary is shaping up to be one of the resort’s most popular foodie celebrations of the summer.

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