LEGO's Amazing Looking Main Street, U.S.A. Set is Now Available for Pre-Order
From Walt's apartment to a popcorn cart, there's lots to appreciate here.
If you're a big Disney Parks fan and a big LEGO fan, then your interests are about to collide in a huge way with the upcoming Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set.
What's Happening:
- The Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set is now available for pre-order at LEGO.com.
- Amusingly listed as a product for ages 18+ (you gotta be an adult to be ready for this one!), the set comes with 3899 pieces and includes familiar locations from Disneyland's Main Street like the Fire Department, the Emporium and the Crystal Arcade, plus a popcorn cart.
- Yes, the firehouse being part of it also means we now have a LEGO version of Walt's apartment upstairs.
- There are 16 mini figures included, comprised of:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- Seven Disneyland guests
- All four Dapper Dans
- Three Disneyland cast members (complete with name tags!)
- The photos show off lots of great touches, such as the Mickey ears and headbands for sale in the shop.
- And there are lots of nods to various Disney characters and titles, from the Star Wars and Spider-Man shirts on a couple of the guests, to items like Cinderella's castle, the Up house and Wall-E found on the shelves.
- Obviously there are many other portions of the real life Main Street not included in this set -- including an entire other side of the street -- so we'll see if this set is successful enough to lead to further portions to add on to it.
- Priced at $399.99, the LEGO Main Street, U.S.A. will be released quite soon, on June 4, 2026.
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