The Key to Disneyland and Other 70th Celebration Merchandise Now Deeply Discounted
The park might soon look like Kingdom Hearts with all these Keys running around
The Key to Disneyland experience and other 70th anniversary merchandise is now available with a substantial discount at the Disneyland Resort.
What's Happening:
- Those visiting Disneyland can enjoy some special savings on select 70th Anniversary Merchandise throughout the resort.
- Select apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrating the anniversary of The Happiest Place on Earth will be available at a discount, including:
- Select 70th Anniversary Items are 30% off
- 70th Celebration-inspired Ornaments are 50% off
- The Key to Disneyland Interactive Experience is 33% off
- 70th Anniversary-Inspired Plush - Specially priced at $15
- You can find these items (and more) at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District, Emporium at Disneyland Park, and Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure.
- It's also important to note that additional discounts do apply - so if you have a Magic Key, etc, you can use that as well. The offer is not valid on previous purchases, and is subject to change without notice.
- This offer does exclude the 70th anniversary Topps Cards, Pandora Jewelry items, Limited Edition Pins, and Swarovski items.
Celebrate Happy:
- Disneyland he been Celebrating Happy since their 70th anniversary celebration kicked off last May with the debut of new and returning entertainment, and special merchandise collections that have debuted.
- This also includes a brand new Finale Collection that arrived at the Disneyland Resort earlier this week.
- The celebration is set to continue through summer 2026, and also saw the return of the fan-favorite “Paint the Night" parade to Disneyland Park.
- The new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure is also part of the celebration, which draws inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!," and with the cast of the Pixar Animation Studios hits, Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- The nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys" is also back at Disneyland Park, enhanced with fireworks on select nights.
- Walt Disney - A Magical Life debuted at the Main Street Opera House on July 17 last year, featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
- To visit the Disneyland Resort to participate in the festivities and enjoy the special merchandise savings, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.
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