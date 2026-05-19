Disneyland Resort Guests Will Be Able to Park Hop at Any Time Starting Next Month

The COVID era restriction will finally be done away with in just over two weeks!

The moment Disneyland Resort guests have been waiting for is almost here! Beginning next month, guests will once again be able to park hop at anytime for the first time since 2020.

What's Happening:

Prior to the COVID-19 closure of 2020 and 2021, Disneyland Resort guests had no restrictions on park hopping – only if one park reached capacity.

When Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopened in 2021, it came with a guideline that you couldn't park hop until 1:00 p.m.

In early 2023, that time was moved forward to 11:00 a.m., where it has remained since.

Now, Disneyland has revealed that the restriction on park hopping will be removed entirely beginning Saturday, June 6.

Eligible guests with Park Hopper tickets and Magic Key passes will be able to cross between parks without having to wait until 11 a.m., subject to availability of the applicable park.

Disneyland notes that they are continuing to evaluate the entire guest experience to make a visit to the Disneyland Resort easier.

Walt Disney World did away with the restrictions on park hopping in early 2024, allowing guests to move from one park to another at any time.

While this restriction is being lifted, Disney did reiterate earlier this year that reservations will continue to be necessary at the Disneyland Resort for the foreseeable future.

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