Disneyland Hit With $5 Million Lawsuit Around Facial Recognition Technology Used in New Turnstiles

The suit claims Disney doesn’t adequately allow guests to opt out of the new biometric collection.

Disneyland’s new park entrance procedures are the subject of a new lawsuit, alleging Disney is violating consumer rights when collecting biometric data via face recognition technology.

What’s Happening:

The Orange County Register is reporting that a Disneyland visitor filed a $5 million class action lawsuit claiming Disneyland and Disney California Adventure failed to properly disclose their use of facial recognition technology.

The lawsuit was filed on May 15 in U.S. District Court in New York by Riverside County resident Summer Christine Duffield.

Duffield alleges Disney violated privacy, consumer protection, and competition laws by collecting visitors’ biometric data without adequate consent.

The complaint states that many park visitors, including children, are unaware Disney is collecting sensitive facial recognition data.

The lawsuit argues guests should have to explicitly opt in to facial recognition technology through written consent.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure introduced facial recognition and biometric technology at park entrances in April.

The parks provide some entrance lanes that do not use facial recognition technology, marked with special overhead signs.

Disney posted notices about the facial recognition option inside security screening areas at resort parking locations.

Disney captures photos of visitors and converts them into unique biometric numerical values to verify ticket holders and annual passholders.

The company says it deletes biometric data within 30 days unless it is needed for legal or fraud-prevention reasons.

The lawsuit reflects broader public concerns about growing facial recognition surveillance in places like airports, stadiums, hospitals, casinos, and retail stores.

While Disneyland’s new facial recognition tech is fairly new, Walt Disney World has been using fingerprint scanners for over a decade.

It will be interesting to see how the case plays out.

This isn’t the only legal hit Disney has taken this week, as it was revealed that Disneyland was previously fined by California Air Resources Board back in 2024 over their popular Autopia attraction.

While Disney previously announced that Autopia would be updated with electric vehicles in early 2027, it is clear that decision arrived after the Honda engines inside the vehicles were not operating with certified emission controls.

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