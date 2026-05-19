Royal Street Veranda at Disneyland Gets a New Delicious Duet
A Chicken Po'Boy and Mint Julep Float are now available at the New Orleans Square establishment.
Let the good flavors roll, as two new items are now available at Disneyland's Royal Street Veranda.
What's Happening:
- For those unaware, the Royal Street Veranda is the small kiosk located next to the entrance of Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square.
- Foodies will want to head over there ASAP to try one new food item and one new drink, just revealed by Disney Eats on Instagram:
- New Orleans Mint Julep Float: Mango sorbet topped with mint julep
- Cajun Caesar Chicken Po’Boy: Kale-romaine mix tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, Cajun chicken, and croutons on a French roll
- Both items are now available to enjoy on your next visit to the Disneyland Resort!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland guests will once again be able to Park Hop at any time beginning Saturday, June 6.
- Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Trader Sam's at the Disneyland Hotel with new food and drinks, plus a new Tiki mug.
- Disneyland’s new park entrance procedures are the subject of a new lawsuit, alleging Disney is violating consumer rights when collecting biometric data via face recognition technology.
- If you're a big Disney Parks fan and a big LEGO fan, then your interests are about to collide in a huge way with the upcoming Main Street, U.S.A. LEGO set.
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