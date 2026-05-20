Popular Disneyland Resort Guided Tour to Make Reimagined Return Later This Summer
The popular tour was halted last year for a 70th celebration offering.
Later this summer, Disneyland fans can once again embark on a popular guided tour that is set to make a comeback in a new, reimagined way.
What's Happening:
- As Disneyland reveals more of their summer slate of fun, there is one particular offering set to make a return that will pique the interest of Disneyland history fans.
- Set to return in August, a reimagined version of the popular guided tour, "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps" will be available at an additional cost.
- The two-hour guided tour now includes a tour start in Disney California Adventure, where those who partake will be told captivating stories to immerse themselves in the legacy of Walt Disney himself.
- To do that, guests will enjoy iconic attractions, and get rare access to Walt's private apartment above the Fire House on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland.
- The fan-favorite tour was halted last year, to allow for a new experience celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort. The new, reimagined "A Walk In Walt's Footsteps" tour is set to debut on August 14.
- More details about the tour, prices, and an on-sale date for the tour are expected to be announced later.
In The Past:
- "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps" was one of the most popular tours offered at Disneyland, sharing the details behind Walt Disney's life, the creation of Disneyland, and a lot of details that most guests miss while visiting the park.
- Not only are guests guided by VIP Tour Guides, they would also get earpieces to be able to hear everything on the tour.
- Along with front-of-line access to select attractions as part of the tour, they would also visit exclusive areas not open to guests, like Walt's apartment, or, depending on when they went on the tour, the Dream Suite when that existed.
- To visit the Happiest Place on Earth for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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