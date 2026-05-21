Nostalgic Disney's California Adventure Logo Hat Now Available to Purchase
We're loving this modern day love for the classic park logo!
Fans who miss the early days of what was then called Disney's California Adventure can reminisce with a new hat featuring the old logo.
This excellent new hat features the original Disney's California Adventure logo, which was in use at the park from its opening through to 2010.
We spotted the hat, which features a modern Disneyland Resort logo on the back, at Gone Hollywood in Hollywood Land. It retails for $32.99.
The modern logo for Disney California Adventure, sans the 's, came into use in 2010.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Alien Pizza Planet is now operating much closer to its pre-pandemic setup, allowing guests to once again walk up and order directly from the restaurant’s various food stations.
- The Bruce Broughton composed soundtrack to Soarin' Across America is now available on streaming platforms.
- Take flight aboard the new sequences featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland.
- With the release of Toy Story 5 now just around the corner, Toy Story characters at the Disney Parks will be sporting some new accessories.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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