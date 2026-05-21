Nostalgic Disney's California Adventure Logo Hat Now Available to Purchase

We're loving this modern day love for the classic park logo!

Fans who miss the early days of what was then called Disney's California Adventure can reminisce with a new hat featuring the old logo.

This excellent new hat features the original Disney's California Adventure logo, which was in use at the park from its opening through to 2010.

We spotted the hat, which features a modern Disneyland Resort logo on the back, at Gone Hollywood in Hollywood Land. It retails for $32.99.

The modern logo for Disney California Adventure, sans the 's, came into use in 2010.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino