Nostalgic Disney's California Adventure Logo Hat Now Available to Purchase

We're loving this modern day love for the classic park logo!

Fans who miss the early days of what was then called Disney's California Adventure can reminisce with a new hat featuring the old logo.

This excellent new hat features the original Disney's California Adventure logo, which was in use at the park from its opening through to 2010.

We spotted the hat, which features a modern Disneyland Resort logo on the back, at Gone Hollywood in Hollywood Land. It retails for $32.99.

The modern logo for Disney California Adventure, sans the 's, came into use in 2010.

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