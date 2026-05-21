Photos: Alien Pizza Planet Returns to Original Grab and Go Operations at Disneyland
Disneyland’s Tomorrowland dining location now allows direct ordering again, while mobile ordering shifts to family meals only.
One of the most recognizable quick-service dining locations at Disneyland Park has officially returned to a more familiar format.
What’s Happening:
- Alien Pizza Planet is now operating much closer to its pre-pandemic setup, allowing guests to once again walk up and order directly from the restaurant’s various food stations rather than relying primarily on mobile ordering.
- Guests visiting the Tomorrowland dining location can now grab and purchase menu offerings like pizza, pasta, salads, and other available items directly in person throughout the restaurant. The return to the classic operational style marks a notable shift after years of the location leaning heavily on Disneyland’s mobile ordering system following the COVID-19 pandemic changes across the resort.
- The operational update follows a recent change that took place on May 20, when Disneyland removed the standard Alien Pizza Planet mobile ordering option from the Disneyland app. In its place, Disney introduced Alien Pizza Planet Express mobile order option.
- Unlike the previous full mobile ordering system, Alien Pizza Planet Express is now exclusively dedicated to mobile ordering for the restaurant’s larger family-style pizza meal offerings.
- Currently, the mobile order-exclusive menu includes two options: a Whole Pepperoni Pizza Family Meal and a Whole Cheese Pizza Family Meal. Both include a full 16-inch pizza served family style alongside breadsticks, side salads, and fountain beverages.
- Meanwhile, guests looking for individual slices, pasta dishes, salads, or other standard menu offerings must now order directly at the restaurant itself rather than through the Disneyland app.
- For longtime Disneyland guests, the return to counter-service ordering feels much closer to how Alien Pizza Planet operated prior to 2020, when guests could freely move between food stations and order items directly without depending on mobile order return windows or app reservations.
- The adjustment also helps streamline the restaurant’s operations while still preserving a mobile ordering option for larger family meals.
- Located in Tomorrowland and themed after Toy Story’s Pizza Planet restaurant, Alien Pizza Planet remains one of Disneyland’s most popular quick-service dining spots thanks to its recognizable Pixar theming, large seating area, and family-friendly menu.
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