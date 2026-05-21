Photos/Video: "The Curious Child" Projection Show Debuts, Bringing the Story So-Far of The Mandalorian and Grogu to Life at Galaxy's Edge

This new projection show serves as a post show to the larger “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” show.

A new projection show has debuted at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, bringing the story so far of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life.

What's Happening:

Disneyland has debuted a new post-show to the nightly “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” projection show featuring Grogu.

“Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” projection show featuring Grogu. In this show, titled "The Curious Child," the adorable youngling will test his power to recall fond memories of his adventures with The Mandalorian.

While the show was officially set to debut on Friday, May 22, we were able to catch a preview performance last night at the Disneyland Resort.

Below, you can enjoy the full three minute "The Curious Child" projection show:

More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun at Disney Parks:

That's far from all when it comes to celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks!

Also on May 22, a new mission featuring the duo will debut aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run , where guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.

guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy. Yesterday, we also had the chance to preview the updated attraction, which features numerous updates and different planets guests can travel to, such as Tatooine, Bespin, Endor and Coruscant.

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