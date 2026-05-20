Alien Pizza Planet Mobile Order Changes to Family-Style “Express” Menu at Disneyland
Disneyland app now limits mobile order options to two large family meal pizza bundles at Alien Pizza Planet Express
Guests looking to mobile order a quick meal at Alien Pizza Planet inside Disneyland Park may notice a major change the next time they open the Disneyland app.
What’s Happening:
- Alien Pizza Planet’s mobile ordering service has now been renamed Alien Pizza Planet Express, and with the update comes a dramatically simplified menu focused exclusively on large family-style pizza meals.
- Currently, guests using mobile order can only select from two available options: the Whole Pepperoni Pizza Family Meal for $86.49 or the Whole Cheese Pizza Family Meal for $84.99. Both meals include a full 16-inch pizza served family style alongside two breadsticks, two side salads, and four fountain beverages.
- While the new mobile ordering setup narrows the available selections considerably, guests should note that the restaurant itself is still serving its broader menu in person. Popular offerings including pasta dishes, individual pizza slices, and other standard menu items remain available when ordering directly at the location.
- The shift appears designed to streamline mobile order operations during busy park days, allowing guests to quickly secure larger meals for groups and families without overwhelming kitchen flow during peak dining hours. Alien Pizza Planet remains one of the more popular quick-service dining locations in Tomorrowland thanks to its large seating area, recognizable Toy Story theming, and convenient location near several major attractions.
- The move also continues a growing trend across Disneyland Resort dining where certain locations are simplifying or separating mobile order menus from full in-person menus in an effort to improve efficiency and reduce wait times.
- Alien Pizza Planet originally opened as Redd Rockett’s Pizza Port before eventually transforming into its current Toy Story-inspired overlay themed to the iconic Pizza Planet restaurant from the original Toy Story.
- The quick-service location has become a staple dining stop for many Disneyland guests looking for pizza, pasta, and themed desserts while exploring Tomorrowland.
- For now, guests hoping to grab a quick single slice through mobile order will need to head elsewhere, or be prepared to order directly inside the restaurant instead.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Get A First Look at The Mandalorian and Grogu in Updated Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Missions
- Photos: Disneyland's New Mickey's Park Rangers Activity Book Includes All Sorts of Quests
- New Flight Position Updates for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com