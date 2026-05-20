New Flight Position Updates for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios
New updates to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run arrive May 22 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World alongside The Mandalorian and Grogu
With brand-new updates arriving to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at both Disneyland Park and Disney's Hollywood Studios on May 22 alongside the theatrical debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, guests now have even more ways to shape their own Star Wars adventure.
What’s Happening:
- The updated attraction puts riders directly alongside Din Djarin and Grogu on an all-new bounty hunting mission that expands the scope of the attraction in exciting new ways. Whether guests are piloting the Millennium Falcon through the skies of Bespin, blasting enemy TIE fighters above Coruscant, or weaving through the wreckage of the second Death Star near Endor, every seat inside the cockpit now carries even more importance.
- For first-time riders and seasoned smugglers alike, understanding each role can make the difference between returning to Batuu as heroes, or limping back with a heavily damaged ship and disappointed crew members.
- Pilots remain the heart of the mission, with two guests working together to guide the Falcon through dangerous environments and high-speed encounters.
- The left pilot handles horizontal movement, steering left and right while using a boost button to avoid incoming obstacles and enemy fire. Meanwhile, the right pilot controls vertical movement, maneuvering the ship up and down while also handling the jump to hyperspace. Smooth flying is essential, as collisions can damage the Falcon and reduce the crew’s final score.
- For guests who love action-heavy gameplay, the gunner position continues to be one of the most thrilling seats onboard. Gunners can choose between automatic and manual targeting modes depending on their experience level. Automatic mode simplifies targeting for newer players, while manual mode offers more precision and the opportunity for higher scores.
- As enemy ships swarm the Falcon throughout the mission, timing becomes critical. Players can unleash bursts of blaster fire, launch missiles at incoming enemies, and help defend the ship as the Mandalorian and Grogu pursue dangerous fugitives across the galaxy.
- The biggest expansion, however, may be for engineers. Previously focused largely on repairs, engineers now play a major role in shaping the mission itself. One engineer is responsible for selecting the crew’s next destination after the opening chase on Tatooine, choosing between Bespin, Coruscant, or the wreckage near Endor. Another engineer launches homing beacons toward escaping bounty ships before the pursuit continues.
- Engineers can also collect valuable cargo for Hondo by activating the Falcon’s tractor beam when shipments appear nearby. During the mission, guests can even interact with Grogu directly by activating a special call button connected to the Razor Crest.
- Each destination delivers a dramatically different experience:
- Bespin sends crews soaring through the skies near Cloud City while dodging freighters and TIE fighters.
- Coruscant features a high-speed nighttime chase through dense city traffic and illuminated tunnels.
- Endor’s mission plunges riders into the dangerous debris field surrounding the destroyed second Death Star, complete with massive wreckage and narrow escape routes that demand precision flying.
- No matter which route guests take, the mission concludes back on Batuu where Hondo evaluates the crew’s performance. Depending on how many cargo crates were collected, players may uncover galactic credits, Kyber Crystals, or even baby Rancors hidden inside the stolen shipments.
- The addition of branching destinations and expanded gameplay gives Smugglers Run even more replay value than before. No two missions play out exactly the same, especially as different crews make different choices and perform differently across each role.
- With the attraction update launching the same day as the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters, Disney is continuing to blur the line between its films and theme park storytelling in a way that places guests directly inside the action.
More The Mandalorian and Grogu News:
- BDX Droids Returning to Disneyland as “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Hits Theaters
- Disney Blockbuster Summer: More Than Movies and Merchandise — It's a Moment
- "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Global Tour Concludes With Japan Premiere in Tokyo
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