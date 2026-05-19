"The Mandalorian and Grogu" Global Tour Concludes With Japan Premiere in Tokyo

Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, and Grogu celebrated the film’s Tokyo premiere ahead of its theatrical debut this Friday.

The galaxy-spanning promotional tour for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has officially made its final stop, and it ended in spectacular fashion in Japan. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut this Friday, stars and filmmakers traveled to Tokyo to celebrate the highly anticipated movie with an energetic red carpet event and Japan premiere that brought together hundreds of passionate Star Wars fans.

What’s Happening:

The celebration took place at Tokyo’s iconic Roppongi Hills Arena, where fans gathered to welcome Pedro Pascal, Jon Favreau, and even Grogu himself as the trio greeted crowds during the special event.

The appearance marked the conclusion of the film’s global promotional tour, which has brought the cast and creative team to major cities around the world ahead of the movie’s release.

Following the fan event, the premiere screening was held at Grand Cinema Sunshine, home to one of the largest IMAX screens in Japan. The film was specifically shot for IMAX presentation, making the venue an especially fitting location for the movie’s Japanese debut.

Excitement surrounding the film has continued to build as audiences prepare to see Din Djarin and Grogu return in their first theatrical adventure together. The upcoming release marks a major milestone for Lucasfilm, bringing characters originally introduced through Disney+ streaming into a full-scale cinematic experience.

Set after the fall of the Empire, the film follows the galaxy’s uneasy transition into a new era as Imperial warlords continue to threaten peace across the stars. Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, and Grogu are recruited to aid the fledgling New Republic as they face new dangers throughout the galaxy.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is co-written by Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. Producers include Kathleen Kennedy, Ian Bryce, Favreau, and Filoni, while Ludwig Göransson returns to compose the score following his acclaimed work on previous Star Wars projects.

The Tokyo stop serves as a fitting conclusion to the worldwide tour, highlighting the franchise’s enduring global popularity. Japan has long played an important role in Star Wars history, with creator George Lucas famously drawing inspiration from classic samurai cinema and Japanese storytelling traditions when crafting the original saga.

Fans at the Tokyo event were treated not only to appearances from the cast and filmmakers, but also the rare opportunity to celebrate alongside Grogu, who once again stole the spotlight during the festivities. Photos and videos from the event quickly spread online as audiences around the world counted down the final days until release.

With the global tour now complete, all eyes turn toward opening weekend as Star Wars returns to theaters in a major way. For many fans, The Mandalorian and Grogu represents the next chapter in the franchise’s theatrical future while continuing the beloved story first introduced on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens exclusively in theaters this Friday, May 22, 2026.

More The Mandalorian and Grogu News: