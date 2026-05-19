Video: Previewing Fortnite's New "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Watch Party Island
There's a lot to do around Nevarro City.
During last month's visit to Jon Favreau's Thunder Alley Studio in Southern California, I was able to preview the three new Fortnite games, "Galactic Siege," "Droid Tycoon," and "Escape Vader." But I was also given the opportunity to play around in Fortnite's new Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island. Check out my video recap of my experience below.
What's Happening:
- During a recent visit to Jon Favreau's Thunder Alley Studio (thanks to a generous invitation from Epic Games), I previewed three new Fortnite Star Wars games: "Galactic Siege," "Droid Tycoon," and "Escape Vader." That video was made available to view on Laughing Place's YouTube channel at the end of April.
- I also spent half an hour playing the newly released Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island on Fortnite during the same event. You can watch my video of that experience below.
Watch Fortnite "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Watch Party Island PREVIEW:
- Fortnite's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island is set on the planet of Nevarro from The Mandalorian Disney+ series.
- In addition to offering players the opportunity to watch the first 12 minutes of Lucasfilm's new movie, it also features a variety of gameplay options, including bounty hunters, running errands for Grogu, arena battles, and more.
Watch The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island (Trailer):
- This new island is now available for Fortnite on all compatible platforms.
- After players spend 20 minutes in the island experience, they'll unlock the exclusive Mandalorian Sanctuary Loading Screen, featuring concept art from the film. And this Thursday, May 21, the Mandalorian Pen & Ink Outfit launches in the Fortnite Shop.
- On Tuesday, May 26 (during the week after the May 22 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu into theaters) the Watch Party Island will broadcast a Q&A with the film's co-writer and director Jon Favreau.
More Images:
More Fortnite News:
- BB-8 from the Star Wars sequel trilogy recently arrived in "Droid Tycoon" during a special event.
- Iconic moms from 20th Television Animation arrived in the Fortnite shop for Mother's Day.
- Check out Maxon's review of the other three new Star Wars Islands in Fortnite.