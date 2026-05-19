NBA Far, Far Away: New Ad Celebrates the Eastern Conference Finals and “The Mandalorian and Grogu”

A new advertisement for the Eastern Conference Finals celebrates the love of basketball, even from those from a galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time for the Eastern Conference Finals!

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals features the New York Knicks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026.

The winner of this best-of-seven series will advance to the NBA Finals.

Both teams enter Game 1 after strong playoff runs and are looking to take an early series lead.

In celebration of both the Eastern Conference Championships and The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars has dropped a new ad celebrating the wide array of NBA fans from around the Galaxy.

In the short clip, Mando and Grogu are seen going through the metal detectors.

When requested to take off the helmet, Grogu uses the force to keep the metal detector from going off as Mando walks through.

This is definitely the Way… to the Eastern Conference Finals 🏀



Game 1 Tomorrow and experience Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters Friday.#TheMandalorianAndGrogu pic.twitter.com/kzlY2XI3vU — Star Wars (@starwars) May 18, 2026

You can catch game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals exclusively on ESPN and The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters on May 22nd!

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