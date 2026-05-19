NBA Far, Far Away: New Ad Celebrates the Eastern Conference Finals and “The Mandalorian and Grogu”
Catch game 1 tomorrow, only on ESPN.
A new advertisement for the Eastern Conference Finals celebrates the love of basketball, even from those from a galaxy far, far away.
What’s Happening:
- It’s almost time for the Eastern Conference Finals!
- Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals features the New York Knicks hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026.
- The winner of this best-of-seven series will advance to the NBA Finals.
- Both teams enter Game 1 after strong playoff runs and are looking to take an early series lead.
- In celebration of both the Eastern Conference Championships and The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars has dropped a new ad celebrating the wide array of NBA fans from around the Galaxy.
- In the short clip, Mando and Grogu are seen going through the metal detectors.
- When requested to take off the helmet, Grogu uses the force to keep the metal detector from going off as Mando walks through.
- You can catch game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals exclusively on ESPN and The Mandalorian and Grogu in theaters on May 22nd!
Read More The Mandalorian and Grogu: