Disney Launches New Campaign Anchored by a Summer Full of Theatrical Releases
The Blockbuster Summer also features new and updated fun at the Disney Parks
While not quite "the year to be here," Disney is launching a new campaign revealing the Summer of Disney with the new "Disney Blockbuster Summer" anchored by the theatrical releases of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, and the live-action adaptation of Moana.
What's Happening:
- This summer, fans get to experience some of their favorite characters and stories from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney through an all-new campaign, “Disney Blockbuster Summer.”
- With a slate of highly anticipated summer films including Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Pixar Animation Studio’s Toy Story 5, and Disney’s live-action Moana, Disney brings its storytelling, experiences, toys, and fashion together in a way that only they can.
- The all-new brand spot, Summer Starts Here (seen below), gets everyone ready for a summer of Disney fun, whether it be going to the theaters for the new movies, visiting the parks, or hanging out at home with Disney+.
- The Disney+ Original series The Mandalorian extends its story to the big screen on May 22 with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, sending the favorite bounty hunter and his Force‑wielding companion on an all‑new, action‑packed adventure. As part of the fun, guests can experience an all-new mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Bonnie’s toys return to theaters when Pixar’s Toy Story 5 opens on June 19. Fans can celebrate more than 30 years of the franchise and relive the magic with Toy Story with all the films and shorts streaming now on Disney+. Toy Story-themed experiences also await them at Disney Parks, as well as the Disney Cruise Line.
- Rounding out the summer slate, Disney’s live‑action Moana sails into theaters July 10. Only ten years ago, Moana, Maui, Pua, and Heihei arrived and captured hearts worldwide. Since then, there has been an animated sequel, and new adventures themed to Moana at EPCOT, and even a Broadway-style show with Disney The Tale of Moana, aboard the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Treasure.
- Everyone can keep the celebration going beyond the theater this summer, with theme parks, resorts, and Disney Cruise Line fun.
- At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, “Cool KIDS’ SUMMER” takes place May 26 through September 8, 2026, with DJ‑led dance parties, character appearances, and refreshed attractions, including Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, a new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the debut of Soarin’ Across America.
- At Disneyland Resort in California, “Kids Rule Summer” continues during the resort’s 70th anniversary celebration through August 9, 2026, featuring new Star Wars experiences and the debut of Soarin’ Across America on July 2.
- Both resorts will offer limited‑time summer ticket deals, including multi‑day savings, special kids’ tickets, and military discounts.
- Disney Consumer Products is also getting in on the fun, teaming up with world-class brands across fashion, toys, collectibles, and experiences.
- The season also begins with a new digital short, Lights, Camera…Play!, a playful stop-motion spot that mixes iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel characters in one unexpected crossover and tees up the theatrical fun ahead.
- Crocs is dialing up fandom-forward style with collaborations including a Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story Jessie-inspired Croot and Mandalorian-inspired Classic Clog slippers.
- Mattel is expanding play inspired by Disney’s live-action Moana, plus new Playscale Interactable Action Figures from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 that bring the adventure home.
- LEGO Big Builds will turn premieres into photo-worthy, brick-built spectacles that place fans inside iconic moments.
- Topps NOW is turning blockbuster film moments into shoppable, collectible trading cards that activate the fan audience in real time.
- Walmart anchors the season at retail with new licensed drops, limited-time offers, and exclusive, theater-inspired popcorn buckets paired with collectible Fandango movie tickets.
- Disney Publishing is set to bring the stories to life through retellings, expanded worlds, and original stories - including picture books, coloring and activity books, fiction, coffee table books, and more. This summer, families can enjoy playful picture books like Don’t Close This Book! inspired by Toy Story 5, hands-on kitchen adventures including Moana: The Official Cookbook, and deep dives such as The Mandalorian Visual Guide.
What They're Saying:
- Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company: "‘Disney Blockbuster Summer’ brings together the best of Disney storytelling and experiences, uniting our biggest films, destinations, streaming, and products into one unforgettable season with more ways, more places, and more moments to create lasting memories. Whether you want to travel through hyperspace with the Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks, stream a Toy Story movie marathon with friends and family on Disney+, or unlock the power of play with new Moana-inspired toys, there is something for everyone to live their best Disney summer.”
Sailing This Summer:
- It's interesting to see mention of the existing experiences aboard the Disney Cruise Line that could help tie into the new movies that are arriving in theaters this summer.
- Yes, Moana is a big part of the new Wish class of ships, with Moana-themed rooms aboard the Disney Wish, and the aforementioned musical in the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the Disney Treasure.
- Interestingly, the adult exclusive areas aboard the Disney Wish Class ships were also (for the first time) given a bit of character in the adult-exclusive Cove Cafe, surrounding guests with decor and art inspired by the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios favorite.
- Star Wars has a presence as a franchise, though not particularly The Mandalorian and Grogu heavy in the kids areas aboard many of the Disney Cruise Line ships in the Oceaneers Club. However, adults can have some fun themed to a Galaxy Far, Far Away on the Disney Wish - home of the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, exclusive to that ship.
- Characters from the Toy Story franchise are also featured on many of the ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet in the Kids areas once again, with Andy's Room being a key part of the Oceaneers Club on the ships.
- On the new Wish class, Toy Story friends make up the splash pad and one of the water slides (even a bar with Wheezy's Freezies!) on board.
- For more information about the Disney Cruise Line and to book a voyage, or visit any of the Disney Parks for the summer fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com