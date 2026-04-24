There's a Snake in My Croc Boot: Roundup Reveal Week Continues with New "Toy Story 5" Crocs

The new collection is set to drop the same day as the sequel!

We are only a few months away from Toy Story 5, and what better way to celebrate than with some brand new themed Crocs!

What’s Happening:

This June, Pixar fans are being welcomed back into the world of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie in the upcoming Toy Story 5.

In celebration of the Roundup Reveal Week and upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster, popular shoe brand Crocs has unveiled several new products themed to some of the franchises most popular characters.

While this collection doesn’t release until June 19th, the two new designs and a new line of Jibitz are perfect for a trip to the theaters to see the upcoming Pixar sequel.

First up we have the, admittedly strange and bold Jessie Crocs Boot !

! The design features a cowboy boot type style with a brown base Crocs classic. The style comes adorned with an exclusive set of Jibitz for the rootinest tootinest outfit you can imagine.

For those looking for a somewhat more subtle fashion statement, the Little Green Men Classic Clogs are perfect for you!

are perfect for you! This style also comes with Jibitz, albeit three of them are for their eyes, with the fourth being a Pizza Planet logo.

Crocs is also releasing a set of Jibitz inspired by the 5 main characters of the Toy Story franchise, perfect for those looking to add a little toy box flair to their pair.

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

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