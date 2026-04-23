Kellogg's Partners With "Toy Story 5" to Bring Back Toys in Cereal Boxes for the First Time in Over a Decade

The special edition cereal boxes hit shelves nationwide on April 26, ahead of the film's June 19 theatrical release.

Kellogg's is bringing back an old-school childhood tradition in time for Toy Story 5 — and it's a collaboration that makes a lot of thematic sense.

What's Happening:

For the first time in over a decade, Kellogg's is placing playable toys inside cereal boxes, timed to the theatrical release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. The special edition boxes go on sale nationwide on April 26th.

Toy Story 5-branded boxes of Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Cocoa Loops will feature playable toys inside the box. These include spoons, trading cards, and movie ticket promotions.

The campaign leans into the film's central premise: Toy Story 5 follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the gang as they face a new challenge in the form of Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), a tablet device with her own ideas about what's best for their kid, Bonnie — a story about the tension between physical toys and a tech-driven world.

To celebrate the film's June 19th theatrical release, Kellogg's will also bring a giant interactive Toy Story claw machine — a nod to the iconic moment from the original Toy Story — to The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 24th.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, with a score by Oscar winner Randy Newman, his fifth Toy Story film. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack all return.

Toy Story 5 opens exclusively in theaters on June 19th.

What They’re Saying: