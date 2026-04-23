Kellogg's Partners With "Toy Story 5" to Bring Back Toys in Cereal Boxes for the First Time in Over a Decade
The special edition cereal boxes hit shelves nationwide on April 26, ahead of the film's June 19 theatrical release.
Kellogg's is bringing back an old-school childhood tradition in time for Toy Story 5 — and it's a collaboration that makes a lot of thematic sense.
What's Happening:
- For the first time in over a decade, Kellogg's is placing playable toys inside cereal boxes, timed to the theatrical release of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. The special edition boxes go on sale nationwide on April 26th.
- Toy Story 5-branded boxes of Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Cocoa Loops will feature playable toys inside the box. These include spoons, trading cards, and movie ticket promotions.
- The campaign leans into the film's central premise: Toy Story 5 follows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the gang as they face a new challenge in the form of Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), a tablet device with her own ideas about what's best for their kid, Bonnie — a story about the tension between physical toys and a tech-driven world.
- To celebrate the film's June 19th theatrical release, Kellogg's will also bring a giant interactive Toy Story claw machine — a nod to the iconic moment from the original Toy Story — to The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 24th.
- Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, with a score by Oscar winner Randy Newman, his fifth Toy Story film. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack all return.
- Toy Story 5 opens exclusively in theaters on June 19th.
What They’re Saying:
- Laura Newman, VP of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co., said the partnership was a natural fit, calling it "a simple, screen-free moment of play that parents can now share with their own kids."
- Lylle Breier, EVP of Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at The Walt Disney Studios, added that the collaboration gives families "a fun way to explore the playful world of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang."