Roundup Reveal Week: Away and Pixar to Launch Travel Collection Ahead of "Toy Story 5"

Packing for your next trip is about to feel a lot more like playtime. As part of Disney Consumer Products’ ongoing Roundup Reveal Week, a brand-new collaboration has been unveiled between Away and Pixar, bringing the world of Toy Story 5 to life through a limited-edition collection of travel essentials.

What’s Happening:

The partnership marks Away’s first collaboration with Pixar, blending the brand’s sleek, functional design with the playful spirit of one of Disney’s most beloved franchises.

The collection features designs based on iconic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the fan-favorite Aliens, alongside a fresh addition tied to the upcoming film, Lilypad.

Each character-inspired piece translates familiar colors, textures, and motifs into stylish travel gear that feels both nostalgic and new.

The collection spans a wide range of products, including luggage, backpacks, packing cubes, travel bags, and customizable charms, all designed for both kids and adults.

Rather than simply placing characters onto products, the collaboration leans into each character’s details, turning everyday travel essentials into pieces that evoke the personality of each character.

The details placed into each design makes the lineup feels cohesive, collectible, and practical for real-world travel for the whole family.

Functionality remains at the core of Away’s design philosophy, meaning the collection doesn’t sacrifice performance for aesthetics.

Durable materials, organized compartments, and travel-friendly features are all incorporated, ensuring the pieces are as useful as they are visually engaging.

Launching just ahead of Toy Story 5, the collection taps into renewed excitement around the franchise while offering fans a new way to engage with its characters beyond the screen. It also reflects Disney’s broader strategy of pairing major entertainment releases with lifestyle products that extend the storytelling experience into everyday life.

The Away x Pixar Toy Story collection officially launches June 9 on Away’s website and in select retail locations, with demand expected to be high given the popularity of both Away and Pixar and the limited-edition nature of the drop.

For fans planning their next adventure, this collection offers the simple and compelling idea that travel, like play, is all about where your imagination can take you.

More Toy Story 5 News: