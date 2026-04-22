“Toy Story 5” Toys! New Rootin’ Tootin’ Collectibles from MINISO, POP MART, and Funko

We are only a few months away from the debut of Toy Story 5, so what better time than any to celebrate with new merchandise from Funko, MINISO, and POP MART.

What’s Happening:

This June, Pixar fans are being welcomed back into the world of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie in the upcoming Toy Story 5.

In celebration of the Roundup Reveal Week and upcoming sure-to-be blockbuster, popular collectible brands Funko, MINISO, and POP MART are getting ready to launch all-new products inspired by characters both new and returning!

Let’s check them out!

Funko

Get ready to collect characters from Toy Story 5 in iconic Funko fashion!

Of course, fans will be able to collect standard POP! figures inspired by the film.

Set to release on Funko.com and at select retailers on April 27th, the new figures include:

Woody

Buzz Lightyear

Jessie

Lilypad

Smarty Pants

Blaze’s Pet Pig

Fans will also be able to collect a POP! Premium figure of Bullseye, which also releases on April 27th.

MINISO

MINISO is bringing several new products inspired by Toy Story 5 to their retail locations worldwide!

All set to release on April 26th, you’ll be able to pick up adorable new accessories and accessories for your accessories!

First up, you can put whatever you want in your boot with new Boot-Shaped Crossbody Bags inspired by Woody and Buzzlightyear.

A new set of mystery boxes also bring fan favorite scenes to life as Andy dresses up his toy friends!

The Disney Pixar Toy Story Childhood Bonds Series Vinyl Plush Surprise Box will give fans the chance to collect adorable versions of their favorite characters, perfect for hanging from your new boot bag!

POP MART

Popular mystery box creator POP MART is bringing their own touch of magic to new Toy Story 5 products!

Set to debut on popmart.com and select POP MART locations on April 26th, the Disney/Pixar Toy Story 5 Series Figures bring popular moments from Toy Story to life.

Just press the “Toy Story” button, and the box will open to showcase a classic scene from the film, and includes stickers for DIY.

Woody

Woody (Hat)

Buzz Lightyear

Commemorative Buzz

Jessie

Lilypad

Forky and Karen

Bullseye

Shed Toys

Tech Trio

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

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