Roundup Reveal Week: "Toy Story 5" Leapfrog and VTech Bring Interactive Learning Toys to Young Fans

There’s a new toy hopping onto shelves just in time for the next chapter of Pixar’s most beloved franchise, and it’s bringing learning along for the ride.

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5, LeapFrog has officially unveiled the Explore & Learn Lilypad as part of Roundup Reveal Week, a kid-friendly educational device built around one of the film’s newest characters. Designed for children ages 3 and up, the Lilypad blends interactive play with early learning fundamentals, offering a mix of games, messaging features, and problem-solving activities in a compact, approachable format.

The Lilypad marks a playful evolution for LeapFrog, the company behind the iconic LeapPad line, and continues its legacy of combining technology with foundational learning. Retailing for $27.99, the device will first be available exclusively at Walmart starting April 26, with additional rollout planned for Amazon and Target shortly after.

What sets the Lilypad apart is its connection to the Toy Story universe. Kids can send pre-written messages, complete with emojis, to their favorite characters, adding a layer of imaginative play that ties directly into the world of Woody, Buzz, and friends. Alongside that, the device includes activities focused on letters, numbers, and basic logic skills, making it both entertaining and educational.

The Lilypad isn’t launching alone. It leads a broader lineup of Toy Story 5-inspired toys from LeapFrog and VTech, all aimed at bringing interactive learning into the hands of younger fans. Among the highlights are:

A Buzz Lightyear Learning Watch that helps kids tell time while playing themed games

A Toy Story Learning Phone that lets children “chat” with characters like Woody, Buzz, and Jessie

A Buzz Lightyear Game & Go handheld featuring five learning games centered on letters, counting, and shapes

Each product leans into familiar characters while reinforcing early developmental skills, continuing a trend of entertainment-driven education that resonates with both kids and parents.

With Toy Story 5 on the horizon, this rollout signals the beginning of what will likely be a major wave of merchandise tied to the film’s release. And if the Lilypad is any indication, the focus isn’t just on play, it’s on creating meaningful, skill-building experiences rooted in storytelling.

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