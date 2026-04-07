Starbucks Korea Announces "Toy Story 5" Collaboration Featuring Food, Drink and Merch Items
Come for the coffee, stay for the Slinky Sausage Bread and Jessie bag.
Starbucks Korea has announced a big tie-in with Pixar's Toy Story 5, including many new food and drink items, along with mugs, cups and more offerings coming to Starbucks locations in Korea this month.
What's Happening:
- Starbucks Korea has announced both special menu items and also multiple merchandise tie-ins for Toy Story 5, with the promotion beginning on April 15 - a bit earlier than one might expect for a movie opening mid-June.
- The announcement was made in a social media post that shows many of the items, rapid fire style, though we get a pretty good look at most of them.
- Woody (who sports his new poncho in all the imagery), Buzz and Jessie each have a themed drink.
- On the food item front, there are treats featuring Buzz, Forky, and an Alien (AKA Little Green Men).
- And I for one am fascinated by the Slinky Sausage Bread.
- As for the merch items, there are mugs for Woody and Jessie with cowboy hat lids and a shorter mug with Slinky Dog, while Woody, Buzz and Jessie are featured on small cups.
- There are also several tumblers, including one featuring Forky, one with Woody, Buzz and Jessie, and one that depicts Jessie and Bullseye on the side and also includes a clear topper featuring a Bullseye figurine inside. There's also that larger, light purple tumbler to the left of the others, but it's not clear what might be on that one besides the Toy Story 5 logo.
- Jessie adorns a bag, while what appears to be a small pillow features new Toy Story 5 character Lilypad.
- But wait, there's more! Because Starbucks Korea will also have special Toy Story 5 Bearista plushes, with the bears dressed like Woody, Buzz, Forky and one of the Little Green Men.
More on Toy Story 5:
- The toys are back and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?
- A new clip from the film was revealed during Disney's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where Jessie comes face-to-face with Lilypad for the first time.
- Paradise's Krys Marshall was also recently revealed to be part of the cast.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.
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