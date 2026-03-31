Toys Play Ball at Pixar and MLB's "Toy Story 5" Theme Nights
"Toy Story 5" is taking over the ballpark at select games leading up to the film's release this June.
Pixar will be hosting Toy Story 5 Theme Nights at various Major League Baseball games this season, leading up to the film's release in June.
What's Happening:
- Pixar and MLB are inviting you to round up the family for Toy Story 5 Nights at a ballpark this baseball season.
- The special theme nights will include "fun in-game elements" and exclusive Toy Story 5 giveaways.
- Toy Story 5 MLB Theme Nights will take place at the following team's stadiums:
- Arizona Diamondbacks – May 24
- Cincinnati Reds – June 14
- Washington Nationals – June 14
- Texas Rangers – June 18
- Chicago White Sox – June 22
- The Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays will also be hosting theme nights on undetermined dates.
- Tickets are now available to purchase for select teams.
More on Toy Story 5:
- The toys are back and this time, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?
- The recently-released trailer teases just how Woody and Buzz reunited following Woody’s decision to leave the gang and start helping lost toys at the end of Toy Story 4.
- Another new clip from the film was revealed during Disney's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where Jessie comes face-to-face with Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee), a frog-shaped tablet device belonging to Bonnie. Styled like a playful, kid-friendly iPad, Lilypad represents a modern shift in how children play, and how toys are being left behind.
- Toy Story 5 rides into theaters on June 19, 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- The global tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicked off yesterday in Mexico City – with stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in attendance.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived on Digital platforms, with over three hours of bonus features looking at the creation of the film, its worlds, and its inhabitants.
- Krys Marshall, star of Hulu's hit series Paradise, has joined the cast of Toy Story 5 – reuniting her with director Andrew Stanton.
- As Star Wars prepares to return to the big screen, a new behind the scenes video sees the director and two stars sit down with the true star of The Mandalorian and Grogu.