Disney Debuts New Live-Action Moana Doll Collection from Mattel

Four dolls inspired by the upcoming film arrive at retailers this month.

With the live-action Moana hitting theaters on July 10th, Disney has announced a new fashion doll collection inspired by the film from Mattel, rolling out to retailers nationwide this summer.

What's Happening

A new collection of Moana-inspired fashion dolls arrives at U.S. retailers. Target will be the first to carry the Mattel line on May 17th ahead of a wider rollout on May 31st.

The collection includes four dolls: Disney's Moana Fashion Doll — dressed in a removable villager-inspired outfit with five accessories, including a necklace, flower hair clip, detailed belt, and two anklets.



Disney's Maui Fashion Doll — in a removable skirt inspired by Maui's film look, with four accessories, including a shark-tooth necklace, magical fishhook, and two bracelets.

Disney's Moana Singing Fashion Doll — features a button-activated 30-second clip of "How Far I'll Go," a removable two-piece outfit, the Heart of Te Fiti necklace, and an oar.

— features a button-activated 30-second clip of "How Far I'll Go," a removable two-piece outfit, the Heart of Te Fiti necklace, and an oar. Disney's Moana Collector Doll — a premium doll in ceremonial taupou attire featuring a red-feathered headdress, textured woven fabric outfit with grassy fringe and tassels, a conch shell, and bare feet dusted with "sand" from Motunui.

About the Live-Action Moana

Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui, alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the film opens in theaters on July 10th.