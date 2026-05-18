Gear Up for the Galaxy: New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Merchandise Arrives Ahead of the Films Release

From fashion and beauty to collectibles and toys, a new wave of Star Wars-inspired products lets fans bring the adventure off-screen

As The Mandalorian and Grogu prepares to make its big-screen debut, an expansive lineup of merchandise is rolling out across fashion, collectibles, beauty, and toys. Whether you’re heading to opening night or just looking to bring a little Beskar shine into your everyday life, this latest wave of products invites fans to fully immerse themselves in the next chapter of the story.

From high-end collaborations to playful, interactive collectibles, the collection reflects just how far the cultural reach of the Star Wars universe extends.

Beauty meets bounty hunting with a unique collaboration from Olive & June, introducing a Mandalorian and Grogu-themed long-lasting polish mani system. It’s an unexpected but fitting addition for fans who want to incorporate the galaxy into their personal style down to the smallest details. This system includes: Limited Edition Galaxy Poppy, Limited Edition Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Box, Limited Edition Celestial Pouch, Blind Box Poppy, Award-winning cuticle serum, mani-perfecting clean up brush, acetone-free polish remover pot, straight-edge nail clipper, salon-quality nail buffer, dual-grit nail file, and long-lasting top coat. The System also includes 7 Polishes in the shades: Nevarro Glaze, Grogu Green, Holo Glitter, Signet Pink, Razor Crest Refresh, Neon Streets Haze, and Sublight Shimmer.

Fashion also takes center stage. RSVLTS delivers bold, collectible-ready KUNUFLEX short sleeve shirts, known for their stretch comfort and vibrant, all-over prints.

Meanwhile, Adidas steps into the arena with Adizero EVO SL ATR shoes inspired by the Mandalorian aesthetic, blending performance with unmistakable Star Wars design language.

Accessories continue the trend, with Ray-Ban offering new The Mandalorian Olympian Deluxe sunglasses, giving fans a sleek, wearable way to rep the Mandalorian.

And for those looking to make a sensory statement, Bath & Body Works joins the lineup with limited-edition fragrances and themed accessories that bring the galaxy a little closer to home.

Hasbro raises the bar with its Ultimate Grogu animatronic, featuring over 250 lifelike movements, expressive animations, and even toddling steps, bringing the beloved foundling to life in a way fans haven’t seen before.

Meanwhile, LEGO continues its long-standing relationship with the franchise through new building sets inspired by the film, offering fans a hands-on way to recreate moments from the story.

For those who prefer action-packed play, Jada Toys introduces a remote-controlled Imperial Remnant AT-RT Walker, designed with battle-ready features straight out of the cinematic universe.



Altogether, this merchandise captures the spirit of a story that has grown beyond the screen, becoming something fans wear, build, collect, and experience in their everyday lives.

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